New Home Decor Store Brings Unexpected Wonders to Fort Worth’s Camp Bowie — Cacti & Crescent Is Full of Surprises

Handmade one of a kind rugs and housewares abound at Cacti & Crescent. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

You can source original artworks, ceramics and housewares at Cacti & Crescent. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Perrone Pharmacy on Benbrook Highway is one of the oldest family-owned (and compounding) pharmacies remaining in Fort Worth. Paula Perrone took over as its CEO in 2010, and plans were hatched to bring a satellite location to the city’s westside at 4737 Camp Bowie. Plans changed — for the better for home goods devotees. Now the snug storefront has become home to Perrone’s Cacti & Crescent ― a home decor store featuring artisan products, gifts, clothes and bedding.

“After COVID, we had staffing issues and our compounding business was growing so fast, that I just couldn’t cannibalize my staff, by taking good people away to expand with another location,” Paula Perrone tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We held the lease on the location, but I wasn’t sure what we would put there.”

Many years ago, when she was living in Irvington, Virginia (located along the Chesapeake River between Washington, DC and Virginia Beach), Perrone had opened a similar housewares and gift shop called Chesapeake and Crescent (a nod to her college days in New Orleans, which is still one of her favorite cities).

So this new Cacti & Crescent store makes perfect sense with Perrone already knowing the retail business and had been a buyer for a similar shop. Inside the store you’ll find a great mix of custom items. Perrone is collaborating with artisans and vendors in both the Fort Worth area (Cacti) and New Orleans (Crescent). It opened in October.

“The collections are a mix of Texas elegance and New Orleans French inspiration.” she says. “The artisans and lines are sourced locally. I don’t shop at market, so I seek out unusual brands. I try to curate things you just won’t find anywhere else.”

What You’ll Find At Cacti & Crescent

One of Paula Perrone’s current favorites is a caftan from the Ortigia Sicilia line that Cacti & Crescent carries.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe

















Next

“They’re made in Lake Como and feel amazing ― like spun gold,” she says.

There are bold-colored cashmere scarves from Sarah Gentry, cocktail bitters from El Guapo crafted in New Orleans, Italian linens by Tessitura Toscana and pure mohair throws from Lands Downunder, made in New Zealand. At Cacti & Crescent, you can source one-of-a-kind handmade rugs, stationery and cards, artworks and ceramic wonders.

Camp Bowie shoppers have another new Fort Worth boutique store to embrace.