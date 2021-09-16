Finding Inspiration With Chad Dorsey — This Designer Architect Creates Livable Luxury

The Kips Bay Show House main kitchen designed for large-scale entertaining by Chad Dorsey (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Chad Dorsey designed houses are anything but cookie cutter. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

In the dining room, the Kara Mann-designed table for Milling Road at Baker was customized with a marble top designed by Chad Dorsey. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Chad Dorsey is known for refined interiors that balance tailored style with the spirit of modern living. An architect by trade, his approach to every single space is all about proportion, light and scale. Pursuing a relaxed luxury aesthetic, Dorsey creates spaces that are livable and transition seamlessly.

Based in Dallas, with an outpost in Los Angeles, Dorsey draws much inspiration from his travels.

“I think seeing new things is the most valuable inspiration, and also the piece that keeps me growing as a designer,” Dorsey says.

We sat down with Chad Dorsey to get a glimpse into his everyday life and found out where he’s drawing inspiration from these days.

How do you start your day? Any morning rituals to get inspired?

Chad Dorsey: I have a 5:30 am wakeup call, then off to my studio for a quick coffee and to glance at concepts my design team worked on overnight. After, I head to the gym for a 7 am workout.

What is your favorite part of your work day?

CD: Any time I am having coffee at my studio. . . it’s relaxing and inspiring.

What’s your ultimate source of inspiration right now?

CD: Texture and color found in nature are always an inspiration for me.

What are you working on right now?

CD: We just completed a project in Highland Park with an amazing furniture and art collection, a favorite Los Angeles client moving their family to a new home in Dallas. We’re also working on a hidden modernist gem in Preston Hollow, and an oceanfront residence in Newport Beach.

Additionally, planning our S T R I KE popup shop with designer Margaret Naeve called “UNMATCHED” this October 16 through 30 in Round Top. And finally Kips Bay Dallas, which I am co-chairing with Jan Showers and Jean Lui. Kips Bay runs from September 24 through October 24.

Chad Dorsey’s prep kitchen at the 2020 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. (Photo Stephen Karlisch)

What do you love about working with Dallas clients, and being here in this city?

CD: Dallas clients love great things, and most of all want to explore new ideas. Geographically speaking, Dallas is positioned well allowing easy access to the whole world. Which makes Dallas an ideal place to have your home office.

How do you unwind after a busy day of work and creativity?

CD: Sometimes cooking relaxes my mind with some great wine. Other times my dogs Jackson and Lucy provide some distraction.

For more on Chad Dorsey and the services he offers to discerning clients, check out the full Chad Dorsey Design website. And click thru the photo gallery below for more examples of his unique work.