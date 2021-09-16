Secret Buyer Finally Scoops Up the World’s Largest Closet Mansion — How Theresa Roemer’s Woodlands Dream Sold

Nancy Almodovar of Nan and Company Properties CHRISTIE’S International Real Estate found the buyer for the home at 47 Grand Regency, the mansion with the 3,000 square foot closet.

Every mansion needs an in-home beauty salon just as this one at 47 Grand Regency in The Woodlands.

Featuring a champagne bar, the famous 3,000 square foot closet in The Woodlands has set the stage for more charity events and curious partygoers to count.

We would love to know and can only imagine what the new owner of the mansion at 47 Grand Regency in The Woodlands is going to do with the house and the storied 3,o00 square foot closet that has garnered international intention since Theresa and Lamar Roemer bought it in 2012 as a fixer-upper with dreams of flipping it.

Alas, listing agent Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties CHRISTIE’S International Real Estate, is maintaining professional silence not only on the buyer’s plans but also on the buyer’s identity and the sales price. We will have to be satisfied with the list price of $6,495,000. And congratulate Almodovar for being the agent to succeed in moving the 17,380 square foot property that has been on and off the market since shortly after the Roemers moved in.

“We bought the house as an investment and always said that we would fix it up and put it up for sale,” Roemer told CultureMap in 2014, only days after it hit the market. “If it sells, we will make a crapload of money. If not, we can live happily ever after here.”

The house, built in 2004, was previously occupied by the disgraced Reverend Kirbyjon Caldwell, who now resides in the Federal Correctional Institution in Beaumont on various fraud charges. His memories were wiped clean in 2012 when the Roemers took over the mansion with Lamar’s oil mogul fortune at play and launched a redesign and additions such as the $60,000 Egyptian crystal chandelier.

After buying the swank mansion which spreads across two full acres overlooking the Nicklaus Course in Carlton Woods and Bear Branch Reserve, the Roemers set out to ramp up the glitz and glamour. The bones were good with 25-foot floor-t0-ceiling glass walls revealing views to the golf course. Not to mention the seven bedrooms — and 10 full and three half baths.

The 3,000 square foot closet has close to 12 million views on the popular celebrity real estate program Million Dollar Listing.

But the madame of the house needed her very own beyond lavish she-cave. Some half a million dollars later Theresa Roemer had her vast collection of designer everything meticulously on display across the three-story mega closet. As Texas Monthly writer Skip Hollingsworth noted in 2015, Roemer’s designer cache included 150 handbags (including 60 Hermès Birkins), her collection of more than 100 pieces of jewelry, 300 pairs of shoes — including 75 pairs of Louboutins — and enough designer gowns to make her the darling of Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

With all that space and a champagne bar in the middle, the closet through the years served as party central for a number of charitable fundraising events just as the expansive patio and pool area did. In late 2012 ,the Roemers hosted a fundraiser benefiting the American Heart Association of Montgomery County.

Having failed to sell the house and make that “crapload of money” through various real estate agents, the Roemers last year turned to Almodovar. In fact, last fall she had another anonymous buyer on the line but the deal failed to complete. Today’s contract has been executed and funded.

“From the first time I walked in this home, I knew this was going to be a spectacular listing,” Almodovar says. “It was a personal mission of mine to find the right buyer for this estate and see it across the finish line. We are thrilled to announce the sale is complete.”

Before the sale, Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant took a private tour with Theresa Roemer and Almodovar. The inside look at the jaw-dropping closet has racked up close to 12 million views, making it is the second highest viewed video on the popular real estate celebrity’s channel.

Coincidentally, only last month a neighboring 14,299 square foot home at 99 Grand Regency Circle was the highest-priced selling home in the entire Houston area, going for the price range of $6.7 million to $7.8 million.