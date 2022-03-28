Dallas-Based Cush Living On How To Upgrade Your Outdoor Living Space This Spring

According to Cush Living, the easiest and most affordable way to refresh any outdoor living space is to update the cushions and pillows.

With a simple flip and turn of a pillow, you can have a new look every day of the week.

As we thankfully leave the winter season behind, we now enter Dallas’ beloved patio season. From iconic patios on the Katy Trail to our own backyards, springtime in Dallas is pretty idyllic. If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor living space this year into the backyard of your dreams, Dallas-based award-winning company Cush Living is the go-to expert on how to create a swoon-worthy space.

Cush Living is a woman-owned, minority business with its products made at home here in the USA. It was founded by Samantha Falkner, a retail professional with more than 20 years of experience in buying, product development, design, and sourcing for the home textile and decor industry. The company possesses meticulous attention to detail, ensuring the highest quality of products while also keeping an eye on the future and staying at the forefront of innovation in the design industry. Their goal is to ensure that each client’s outdoor space feels as luxurious as the inside of their home — hence, helping their clients “Live the Cush Life.”

As we dive into spring 2022, Cush Living is seeing a few trends emerge in the outdoor living space area.

“With the tremendous surge and focus in outdoor living, we are seeing so many new and exciting trends that are accessible for any budget,” Samantha Falkner, Cush Living CEO and Founder, tells PaperCity. “The main trends we’re seeing are mix and match, cabana beds, performance fabrics, and custom creations.”

Mix and Match

The mix and match trend continues to lead the pack. Gone are the days of solid cushions and pillows, says Falkner. Today, it’s all about versatility and function. Custom cushions and pillows add so much personality and also allow homeowners to extend their style beyond their interior living space. Cush Living offers customization options that create multiple looks in one. With a simple flip and turn of a cushion, you can have a new look every day of the week.

Cabana Beds are one of the hottest trends Cush Living is seeing this year.

Cabana Beds

Cabana beds are one of the hottest trends Cush Living is seeing this year. It’s a great way to bring resort vibes to a backyard without ever having to leave your home. The company’s cabana beds are designed to be versatile and can be used directly on concrete, sand, or grass. Cush has worked with clients who have built-in structures for cabanas, as well as other clients who have had the company build platform frames to keep the beds lifted from the ground. And, some clients have Cush Living install cabana beds directly on the ground like you would see at a South Beach hotel — it’s just all based on preference.

Performance Fabrics

Performance fabrics are a hot topic for both interior and exterior solutions. With their easy care/easy clean properties, they are becoming one of the most sought-after materials for any homeowner who wants to extend the life of their purchase. Cush Living has one of the largest performance fabric libraries in the Metroplex, with trusted brands such as Perennials, Schumacher, Sunbrella, and Maria Flora. The company prides itself on providing ample options for any budget. Perusing Cush Living’s extensive fabric library is the first step to making any outdoor oasis dreams come true.

Custom Creations

Custom creations have always been a popular trend, but the detail in design is becoming much more involved and sophisticated. In the last year alone, the company has watched clients evolve and push the limits when it comes to creating innovative designs.

In a Snap

Now, when it comes to updating a space, not everyone has the time (or the budget) for a full makeover. According to Falkner, the easiest and most affordable way to refresh any outdoor living space is to update the cushions and pillows. A new set of replacement cushions can bring life back to old furniture and make it feel new again. While many furniture manufacturers are quoting 16 to 24-week lead times for replacement cushions, Cush Living carries the exact patterns for popular lines such as Brown Jordan, OW Lee, and Restoration Hardware and can make custom, one-of-a-kind creations in just eight weeks.

Thinking Long-Term

For those who are looking to undertake a larger project and make a splash with a dramatic change to their outdoor living space, Cush Living recommends going the full custom route. The company has an amazing team of craftsmen who can make any idea come to life, from custom upholstered outdoor seating to custom dining tables and chairs. And with so many delays and backorders from big-box retailers due to the supply chain right now, custom furniture has become a great solution for speed and sizing restrictions that come with furniture “from the shelf.”

For more inspiration and information on how to live the Cush life, visit www.Cush-Living.com.