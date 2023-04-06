Dallas Market Center’s New Lighting Concierge Answers Your Most-Frequently-Asked Questions

As a 20-year lighting industry veteran, Arturo Maluy’s knowledge is expansive — he can deftly provide advice on everything from brands and collections to lighting fixtures, fans, control systems, and even lightbulbs. Now, Arturo is Dallas Market Center’s new Lighting Concierge, offering an exclusive and complimentary service to assist interior designers with lighting decisions for their projects. We tapped into his insider knowledge for answers to some of designers’ most pressing questions.

What do you offer as Dallas Market Center’s Lighting Concierge?

I provide project planning assistance, sneak peeks at new products, year-round access to several Trade Mart lighting exhibitors, and insider information about buying lighting. I am often considered the lighting or design expert on an interior designer’s team. I am always here to help, and I love what I do!

What does it mean to layer lights, and why is it important?

Basically, you want to layer a variety of different fixtures to ensure that a space is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Let’s consider a home’s kitchen, for example. Most kitchens will have an island with light fixtures above, cabinets with lights both overhead and under, and recessed ceiling lights. These are all integral pieces to ensuring a space is well-lit without feeling overwhelmingly bright. But there is also a key factor that can be easily overlooked: All lightbulbs should be the same color temperature, given that they are at different heights. If the temperatures aren’t coordinated, the space can feel off or disjointed.

How do you choose the right fixture?

So many factors come into play here! That’s why it’s important to talk it through and carefully consider each detail. First, determine the style of the space and preferences of the homeowner or person who will be using it. (Will this be a fun playroom? An upscale, formal living room?) Next, measure and consider the room size: You want the fixture’s proportions to be balanced and not feel too large or too small. Determine whether lighting will be the star of the space, or if it will simply serve to complement the design. You also want to strike a balance between architectural or functional lighting — such as track lights — and decorative lighting. And, of course, you want to create a mood, and a feel — do table or floor lamps need to be layered in for a more intimate, dramatic feel? Given that rooms serve multiple purposes, we might want to incorporate dimmers or other details that help set the vibe or help transition from office to game night, for instance.

How do you approach lighting artwork?

Lighting art correctly is so important, as it can directly affect the way a work is perceived! A sculpture that elicited strong emotions in a well-lit gallery, for example, might not have the same impact if it is shrouded in darkness. So, there are multiple factors to consider: Intensity is key, as artwork lighting should be much stronger and brighter than other lighting in the space (but not so bright that it damages a painting, for instance). And there are important decisions to be made when determining placement and whether to use halogen, incandescent, or LED lighting: You want fixtures angled appropriately to reduce glare. (The angle can also change whether you are highlighting heavily textured oil paintings or lithographs, for instance). We can talk through these elements and also determine whether track lighting (which is the most common lighting and can be extendable), recessed lighting, or a framing projector are most appropriate.

During what stage of the design process should lighting be planned?

Ideally, we will work together at least four weeks before the home or space is finished and ready for lighting. But planning ahead is always best — some of the most beautiful fixtures are made-to-order and can take manufacturers longer to create. So if a client is selecting custom lighting, the earlier the better!

Designers can tap Maluy’s knowledge every day during business hours at Dallas Market Center. Make an appointment or swing by to enjoy complimentary coffee or Champagne at Maluy’s dedicated space adjacent to registration on the first floor of the Trade Mart. Find more information at dallasmarketcenter.com/lighting/concierge