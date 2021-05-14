Ray Booth
Ray Booth’s Evocative Interiors
Bobby McAlpine
Bobby McAlpine’s Poetry of Place
Margot Shaw
Margot Shaw’s Living Floral Entertaining and Decorating with Flowers
Keith Williams
Keith Wiliams’ The Graphic Garden
Laura Dowling
Laura Dowling’s Bouquets With How-To Tutorials
01
10

Ray Booth

02
10

Ray Booth's Evocative Interiors

03
10

Bobby McAlpine

04
10

Bobby McAlpine's Poetry of Place

05
10

Margot Shaw

06
10

Margot Shaw's Living Floral Entertaining and Decorating with Flowers

07
10

Keith Williams

08
10

Keith Wiliams' The Graphic Garden

09
10

Laura Dowling

10
10

Laura Dowling's Bouquets With How-To Tutorials

Ray Booth
Ray Booth’s Evocative Interiors
Bobby McAlpine
Bobby McAlpine’s Poetry of Place
Margot Shaw
Margot Shaw’s Living Floral Entertaining and Decorating with Flowers
Keith Williams
Keith Wiliams’ The Graphic Garden
Laura Dowling
Laura Dowling’s Bouquets With How-To Tutorials
Home + Design / Texas Design Week

Great Design Blooms — Meet Five Greats in Design in Houston

In Coordination With Texas Design Week Houston

BY Anne Lee Phillips // 05.13.21
Ray Booth
Ray Booth's Evocative Interiors
Bobby McAlpine
Bobby McAlpine's Poetry of Place
Margot Shaw
Margot Shaw's Living Floral Entertaining and Decorating with Flowers
Keith Williams
Keith Wiliams' The Graphic Garden
Laura Dowling
Laura Dowling's Bouquets With How-To Tutorials
1
10

Ray Booth

2
10

Ray Booth's Evocative Interiors

3
10

Bobby McAlpine

4
10

Bobby McAlpine's Poetry of Place

5
10

Margot Shaw

6
10

Margot Shaw's Living Floral Entertaining and Decorating with Flowers

7
10

Keith Williams

8
10

Keith Wiliams' The Graphic Garden

9
10

Laura Dowling

10
10

Laura Dowling's Bouquets With How-To Tutorials

The annual Design in Bloom presented by Flower magazine takes place at The Houston Design Center and The Houston Design District this Tuesday, May 18, in coordination with Texas Design Week Houston.

The day kicks off with coffee at 9 am in Leisure Collections showroom, followed by a 9:30 am panel discussion, also at Leisure Collections, with architect Bobby McAlpine, designer Ray Booth, floral designer Laura Dowling, and landscape designer Keith Williams, moderated by Margot Shaw, editor in chief of Flower magazine.

Bobby McAlpine
Bobby McAlpine

Breakout sessions ensue, first with AD100 and Elle Decor A-List architect Bobby McAlpine and designer Ray Booth with the McAlpine firm at 11 am, presented by Lee Industries at James Craig Furnishings Showroom. McAlpine and Booth will discuss their award-winning, much-published work. Book signings of McAlpine’s Poetry of Place and Booth’s Evocative Interiors to follow.

Ray Booth
Ray Booth

A luncheon is at noon, hosted by MAI + Studio 7026 showrooms. Next up at 1:15 pm, landscape designer Keith Williams of cutting-edge firm Nievera Williams, Palm Beach, will present and sign his book, The Graphic Garden, at Thorntree showroom. At 2:45 pm is a floral presentation by Laura Dowling, Washington, D.C., who served as the White House’s chief floral designer from 2009 to 2015, hosted by Leisure Collections, followed by a book signing. A mixer follows at 4 pm at Scene One Interiors.

Keith Williams
Keith Williams

From 5 to 8 pm, the day ends with cocktails with Ray Booth and a first peek at the new Hickory Chair Houston and Booth’s stunning collection for Hickory Chair. Booth will discuss his work and sign his best-selling book, Evocative Interiors. By invitation and for Design in Bloom and TXDW VIP ticket holders.

Margot Shaw
Margot Shaw

Tickets for Design In Bloom, VIP all day $125. Half-day $75. Individual event pricing available for Keith Williams and Laura Dowling, $25; tickets at designinbloomhouston.eventbrite.com. Tickets purchased last year, which was canceled due to the pandemic, are honored for the new date. VIP ticket to Texas Design Week Houston, $375, includes a VIP Design in Bloom ticket, at texasdesignweek.com.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
The PaperCity Magazine

May Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2127 McClendon St
Southgate
FOR SALE

2127 McClendon St
Houston, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
2127 McClendon St
2047 Westcreek Ln, Unit 708
River Oaks District
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Ln, Unit 708
Houston, TX

$1,099,100 Learn More about this property
Claudia Fathivand
This property is listed by: Claudia Fathivand (832) 419-5426 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Ln, Unit 708
2121 Bancroft Ln
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

2121 Bancroft Ln
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121 Bancroft Ln
2210 Westgate Dr
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2210 Westgate Dr
Houston, TX

$2,400,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2210 Westgate Dr
2904 Suffolk Dr
Highland Village
FOR SALE

2904 Suffolk Dr
Houston, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
Clare C. Leppert
This property is listed by: Clare C. Leppert (832) 725-0056 Email Realtor
2904 Suffolk Dr
8835 Stable Ln
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8835 Stable Ln
Houston, TX

$3,290,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
8835 Stable Ln
227 Maple Valley Rd
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

227 Maple Valley Rd
Houston, TX

$3,425,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
227 Maple Valley Rd
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X