Prize Shooting — Marksmanship Earns Winners Custom Boots in This Alley Theatre Fundraiser

What: The Alley Theatre 2021 Sporting Clays Competition

Where: The Greater Houston Sports Club

PC Moment: It was a grand day for shooters Julianne Trayan and Garrett Lucas, who were the highest scoring femme and gent in the sporting clays competition. Not only did they take top honors but they also were rewarded with a pair of custom boots from Republic Boot Company.

Following a buffet lunch catered by the Four Seasons Houston, 22 teams pitted their shooting skills against one another. At the end of the day Steve Mafrige‘s team took first place in both the Sporting Clays and in the Flurry competitions. Applause, applause for Mafrige and teammates Brooks Holzhausen, Andrew Clark and Jason Dallmann.

Congratulations to Sporting Clays regulars Jeff Birmingham and Carmen Mach, who received HOA honors as top male and female scorers among the shooting pack.

This 18th Alley Theatre Sporting Clays competition was chaired by another regular on the shooting scene Trent Tellepsen. The event raised more than $100,000 for the Alley Theatre’s Education and Community Engagement Programs.



Another guest going home with a prize was Frances Anderson, who won the raffle for a quail hunting excursion at Big Easy Ranch in Columbus, Texas.

PC Seen: Butch Mach, Harry Mach, Tom Mach, Mignon Gill, Jesse Marion, Roger Plank, Steve Greenlee, Allison Vaughn, Chris Juban, Julie Goytia, Melanie Rothwell, Michael Bornstein, John Watson, Alley artistic director Rob Melrose and Alley managing director Dean Gladden.