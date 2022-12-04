The Art of Collaboration — Modern Matter at Elegant Additions
A Texas Design Week Dallas Panel DiscussionBY Lisa Collins Shaddock // 12.04.22
Lee Addison Lesley, Julie Koch, Kat Weeks Mulford
Axton Reilly, Ellett Miciotto
Caroline Gidiere, Jodee Molina
Eddie Ross, Kat Mulford, Hudson Moore
Elizabeth Blitzer, Mark D. Sikes, Michelle Nussbaumer
Jared Brechot, Andrea Schumacher
Kat Weeks Mulford, Michelle Nussbaumer, Sarah Bartholomew, Barrie Benson, Lee Addison Lesley
Lauren Kuchelmeister, Julie Koch, Whitney Pastore
Paola Rozo, Viviana Ospina
Philip Vanderford, Jed Graham, Scott Cooke
Sarah Bartholomew, Eddie Ross
Meredith Gray, Nicole Nicholson, Anna Ramos
Hudson Moore
Eddie Ross
Chesie Breen, Michelle Nussbaumer
For Day Three of Texas Design Week Dallas, Elegant Additions showroom was the place to be. A panel discussion dug into the topic of how successful designers must prove themselves as masters of many art forms beyond just design — one being the delicate and highly nuanced art of collaboration. Modern Matter luxury hardware founders Katherine Weeks Mulford and Lee Addison Lesley brought in a crew of their collaborators: Mark D. Sikes, New York City; Sarah Bartholomew, Nashville; Barrie Benson, Charlotte; Michelle Nussbaumer, Dallas; and Eddie Ross, New York City, moderated by Frederic magazine design editor Hudson Moore.
Elegant Additions owner Julie Koch welcomed Axton Reilly, Ellett Miciotto, Caroline Gidiere, Jodee Molina, Elizabeth Blitzer, Jared Brechot, Lauren Kuchelmeister, Whitney Pastore, Paola Rozo, Viviana Ospina, Philip Thomas Vanderford, Jed Graham, Scott Cooke, Alex Stillwell, Joyce Fox, Nicole Nicholson and Anna Ramos.
