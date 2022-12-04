Lee Addison Lesley, Julie Koch, Katherine Weeks Mulford_ZIZ0782
Home + Design / Texas Design Week

The Art of Collaboration — Modern Matter at Elegant Additions

A Texas Design Week Dallas Panel Discussion

BY // 12.04.22
For Day Three of Texas Design Week Dallas, Elegant Additions showroom was the place to be. A panel discussion dug into the topic of how successful designers must prove themselves as masters of many art forms beyond just design — one being the delicate and highly nuanced art of collaboration. Modern Matter luxury hardware founders Katherine Weeks Mulford and Lee Addison Lesley brought in a crew of their collaborators: Mark D. Sikes, New York City; Sarah Bartholomew, Nashville; Barrie Benson, Charlotte; Michelle Nussbaumer, Dallas; and Eddie Ross, New York City, moderated by Frederic magazine design editor Hudson Moore.

Elegant Additions owner Julie Koch welcomed Axton Reilly, Ellett Miciotto, Caroline Gidiere, Jodee Molina, Elizabeth Blitzer, Jared Brechot, Lauren Kuchelmeister, Whitney Pastore, Paola Rozo, Viviana Ospina, Philip Thomas Vanderford, Jed Graham, Scott Cooke, Alex Stillwell, Joyce Fox, Nicole Nicholson and Anna Ramos.

Thank you to our Texas Design Week Dallas Sponsors: Dallas Design District, HN Capital Partners, Monogram, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Container Store, MOUS, Tribute Goods, Neiman Marcus, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, and The Joule.

