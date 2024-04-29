Hästens’ Million Dollar Bed Draws an Elite Crowd In Houston With Buzzy Rumors That Drake Is an Undercover Fan

The hand-applied leather and brass detailing on Hästens Grand Vividus bed is done by the finest craftsmen.

The hand-applied leather and brass detailing on Hästens Grand Vividus bed is done by the finest craftsmen.

The gold plaque on the front of each Grand Vividus is made in the same factory as the Olympic Gold Medals.

Bradley Belen, managing director of Hästens for MadaLuxe Group, with the Grand Vividus in the River Oaks District showroom. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Brooke McDonald, Jenni Metzler, and Hayley Free Bordes posing atop the Grand Vividus are flanked by Hästnes 'angels' in the River Oaks District showroom. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

As with diamonds, yachts and airplanes, so it goes with Hästens’ Grand Vividus bed. If you have to ask the price you probably can’t afford it. Alas, it’s not everyone who can part with a cool $1 million for the world’s best night’s sleep. Even if it’s for life.

The million dollar wonder that has billionaires swooning and lesser mortals lusting has arrived in the Swedish bedmaker‘s showroom in River Oaks District. It is the first and only Grand Vividus on display in North America.

On the night of the extraordinary bed’s Houston debut, the stage was set with whispy clouds floating above the handmade masterpiece, with topless guys in angel wings and Hästens pajama bottoms welcoming guests, and with chic young ladies serving caviar and champagne. Before entering Hästens’ largest showroom in North American, the select group of attendees were invited to be photographed before a massive wall of springtime flowers.

It was an ambience worthy of a seven-figure sleep set, which is just the latest in the 172-year-old luxury bed maker’s repertoire.

Guiding everyone through the intricacies of the Grand Vividus was Bradley Belen, managing director of Hästens for MadaLuxe Group’s home division.

“This bed is designed to be an art piece, not only to be one of the best functional beds in the world but designed to be an esthetic masterpiece to stand the test of time,” Belen notes.

In fact, the beds come with a 25 year warranty and purchase includes regular visits from the Hästens team to assist with turning, flipping and plumping the next level mattress.

The bed with its luxe platform and headboard was designed by world renowned architect and interior designer Ferris Rafalis, some say in collaboration with Canadian rapper Drake for whom Rafalis designed a 50,000 square foot home in Toronto.

Could it be that Drake has ordered a Grand Vividus for his new ranch an hour outside of Houston? Belen answers with only an enigmatic smile.

Privacy is inherent in Hästens’ DNA so Belen can say only that certain customers are “rumored.” He does share that the bed has fans that include individuals “who excel in their particular walks of life. Several have a few of them — statesmen, artists, athletes, corporate titans both men and women.” And, yes, Hästens beds are popular in the Middle East.

What makes the Grand Vividus so special is the extras in addition to the three piece sleep system with a topper, a middle mattress and a base (bottom mattress with a spring system). Those extras being Rafalis’ gloss-finished Swedish pine headboard that is padded and upholstered mohair and the base.

“The base is designed with the most beautiful bells and whistles in terms of esthetics,” Belen says.

There is the Hermès-like leather trim and stitching across stingray suede and the gold brass plaque in the front that is manufactured in the same facility where Olympic gold medals are crafted.

Should you want to elevate your night’s sleep by New Year’s, you will need to order one now as it takes a team of four top-tier Hästens craftsmen six to seven months to complete the million dollar bed. And there is a wait list.

The Grand Vividus is the top of Hästens line with more affordable options on view in the showroom. The three-tiered continental mattresses begins at $26,000 and, Belen says, the most popular is the king which is priced at around $80,000.

Clients with ample discretionary income can order Hästens beds in a variety of sizes. These include California king, a 15-foot wide bed, a circular bed and even a bed hung from the ceiling.