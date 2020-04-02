Texas’ Best Home Offices — Stunning Spots That Will be the Envy of Every Social Distancing Home Worker

A familiar take on the all-so-necessary home office with ample storage and built-ins, this design is often located next to the kitchen.

Builder homes tend to have similar home offices such as this with plenty of built-ins including the desk.

This cozy office, designed by Ginger Barber, was carved from a long and narrow space that proved ideal for this use. (Photo by Michael Hunter)

Austin designer Kristen Nix added an office to the back of the house where she can work as well as keep an eye on the boys in the backyard pool.

This surprising home office, actually space, resides in the middle of a second floor open plan home.

Dallas' Judy Aldridge of Atlantis Home, furnished one of her husband's offices with an antique sofa upholstered in vintage embroidered fabric from Guatemala. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

In this office/sitting room, pink painted wood doors are crisscrossed with black grosgrain ribbon. Black leather stools with chrome nailheads from Area.

Priority and Bloom seating by Kimball make for a great office anywhere. The collection is carried at Office Furniture Innovations, a Kimball Select Dealer.

Theo seating by Kimball, great for the home or office. Very "resi-mercial!" says Jayne Edison, president and CEO of OFI.

Bradley Agather’s office includes an Eero Saarinen table from Knoll. Milo Baughman dining chairs from Design Within Reach. Sunny Sliger’s Untitled, 2002. Custom bench by M&J Upholstery. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Designer Nicole Musselman's office inside The Koch House, her retail shop in a 1920s bungalow. Not exactly a home office but certainly inspirational. (Courtesy photo)

Frankel Building Group created this contemporary home with an interesting stair landing that serves as a home office. (Photo by Kerry Kirk)

Round oak table originally designed by Florence Knoll for their Executive Collection in 1961. EC-127 library reading chairs with Fiberglas seat and backs originally designed by Ray and Charles Eames for Herman Miller in 1969 in their original wool, plum-colored upholstery. Both came from Reeves Antiques. The Mexican orange-painted sheet-metal agave is from Laredo, Texas. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

The size of this home office dictated a spectacular work space, here provided by a Cantoni dining table. (Photo by Jeff Myers Photography)

This home office celebrates the elegance of a marriage between contemporary and traditional design. (Photo by TK Images)

This striking library from the Round House in Dallas plays to a penchant for mid-century modern esthetic.

While churning out financial reports, marketing strategies and the like from our kitchen tables and even our beds during the coronavirus pandemic, i.e. working at home, we take pause to meander through sophisticated, well-planned home offices. Rooms in which desks are desks, lighting is carefully orchestrated and designers have had a hand in the creativity.

This visual walk through the home office focuses primarily on the contemporary but includes more traditional while inspiring options for the pre-planned work space. These do not represent the current dining room table makeshift home office trend but rather home offices with serious design elements.

One of the most dramatic and certainly the most expensive is the vast two-story home office in a dwelling, designed by Sullivan Henry Oggero & Associates, on Sandringham in Houston. Beyond the expected home office, this sophisticated space includes a spiral staircase that leads to a second-floor cigar loft. It is one of many interestingly planned spaces in the 21,700 square foot home that is listed with Compass agents Mike Mahlstedt and Katie Forney for $24.5 million.

In the opposite design direction, we take a look at the “home” office of attorney Bryan Aldridge in Trophy Club, Texas, an affluent northern suburb in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. His wife, Atlantis Home blogger Judy Aldridge, decorated it in her expected whimsical style.

Located in a guest house near their home, this home office is a masterful mix of periods and styles. For example, centerpiece of the highly-accessorized office is an antique sofa upholstered in vintage embroidered fabric from Guatemala.

The famed mid-century modern Round House in Dallas features an office that fits perfectly with today’s penchant for that era as well as for contemporary living. Think Mad Men meets The Flintstones. Even 60 years ago, the home office, perhaps at that time called a library, was a reality.

Houston interior designer Ginger Barber has created her share of home offices following a more traditional look.

“The home offices I design are all different,” she says. “Some are dedicated spaces like a library in the home, others are just a desk setup within a bedroom. It’s really all over the map.”

