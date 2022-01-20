Home + Design / Home Stores

Inside Jonathan Adler’s New West Village Pad — The Designer’s Largest Store to Date

Immerse Yourself in the Beloved Modernist's World

BY // 01.20.22
jonathan adler dallas store west village

Designer Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler’s new 6,600-square-foot retail store in West Village is a big change from the designer‘s previous location in the Knox Street neighborhood. “Our new store looks radical — and radically different from anything we’ve done before,” says Adler, who flew into Dallas for a celebratory opening party during the holidays.

The new store, which includes a mezzanine, has residential-style vignettes with distinct looks, from Parisian glamour to Hollywood Hills rustic. Black marble floors in a new dedicated lamp room are designed to envision lamps in low-light, while The Cube is an ever-evolving showcase of Jonathan’s cheeky accessories. This is Adler’s ninth and largest store, with room for his complete range of furniture, rugs, lighting, tabletop collections, bedding, gifts, and candles.

 

Jonathan Adler, 3700 McKinney Ave. in West Village.

