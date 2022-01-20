5 Fort Worth Mansions That Are Castle Worthy — Including a $12.9 Million Westlake Stunner

The primary suite at 6805 Laurel Valley Drive brings an octagonal shape and recessed ceiling height.

Even if you were not “to the manor born,” you can still achieve an opulent lifestyle in North Texas. While rustic-style ranches and sleek modernity fit some folks perfectly, others are drawn to a continental-style manse instead. The old world craftsmanship and finishes prove that a home truly can be your own castle.

Whether it’s Tudor and turreted or a French chateau complete with mansard roofs and stacked, symmetrical windows, there is a fantasy estate for every taste. Here are some Fort Worth area mansions for sale that are truly castle chic.

Who says one can’t live like a king or queen in North Texas?

1730 J T Ottinger Road, with arched trusses overhead and heavy stone fireplace.
Baroque details include the parquet flooring, moldings and carved marble fireplace.
Entertaining and catering kitchen with old world appeal on J T Ottinger Road.
The castle-like exterior and motor court.
View to the gardens and picturesque pond at it's castle-like setting.































1730 J T Ottinger Road, Westlake

Listing price: $12,900,000

Listing agents: Lillie Young and Erin Young Garrett of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

This nine acre gated wonderland is a true country estate built by Richard Drummond Davis in 2004. Craftsman details include a stunning blue stone exterior, inlaid parquet flooring, carved, baroque wood detailing and elegant moldings.

The family room boasts soaring arched trusses overhead, along with nine wood-burning fireplaces surrounded by stone and marble mantles. The manicured grounds look like a luxury travel brochure with a large pond, private gardens, courtyards, a pool and cabana. For the car collector, there is always room for one more in the attached six-bay garage and motor court.

6805 Laurel Valley Drive - symmetry leads the way to the entrance of this Georgian estate.
A fireplace, wooden columns and lavish chandelier overhead in the dining room.
The grand entry hall with domed ceiling at 6805 Laurel Valley Drive.
The Georgian manse overlooks Mira Vista Golf Course.
The primary suite at 6805 Laurel Valley Drive brings an octagonal shape and recessed ceiling height.

6805 Laurel Valley Drive, Fort Worth

Listing price: $2,399,000

Listing agent: DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate

Located along the sixth green of Mira Vista Championship Golf Course, this sprawling Georgian style estate has five bedrooms, eight full baths and three grand living spaces. Dramatic features include imported chandeliers, classic marble and wood flooring.

For the oenophile, there is even a wine cellar. This mansion brings multiple staircases, including the double staircase in the dramatic entry hall, encased in flowing wrought iron. There is also an elevator, making for easy access to all three floors.

4400 Overton Crest - front entry with its lush carpark.
The luxurious pool and loggias for entertaining and relaxing.
The main bedroom with opulent, regal canopy and carved marble fireplace.
Thick marble slabs and furniture style custom cabinetry in the dramatic kitchen.
4400 Overton Crest with room for hung tapestries, multiple seating areas, even a grand piano in the entry.

4400 Overton Crest Street, Fort Worth

Listing price: $6,900,000

Listing agents: Martha Williams and Blake Barry of Williams Trew Real Estate

This traditional French Chateau is situated on a secluded 1.82-acres in southwest Fort Worth, complete with a view of TCU stadium — and all the way to downtown. The peaceful pool and pool house are constructed with limestone and the pool house is topped off with an imported slate roof.

This $6.9 million mansion is fitted with a wood sauna and a full sized workout room, a highly customized 12-seat movie theater and both Lutron and Crestron electronics systems. There’s even a five-car garage and an elevator servicing all three levels of the chateau.

6401 Westcoat - coffered ceilings in the study and breakfast nook.
Double height entry hall clad in warm antique wood work.
Grand estate with fountain and romantic Tudor style chimney stacks.
Great room with heavy beams and build in salt water fish tank.
Pool and spa, surrounded by English gardens and guest pool house.

6401 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville

Listing price: $7,400,000

Listing agent: Karen Wilson of Urban Green Realty

Set on 10 acres, this modern Tudor comes with its own English garden and a Victorian-inspired glass encased orangery. Heavy cedar beams and a mesmerizing saltwater fish tank are perfectly situated in the great room, near the billiard and media room.

Outdoors, you’ll find English gardens, a covered patio, swimming pool, spa, pool house, outdoor kitchen and even a putting green. There is also direct access to a dog yard with its own fountain. The property has a four bay, carriage house style garage.

4645 St Benet - vaulted ceilings with wood beams in the main living room.
French-inspired exterior at 4645 St. Benet.
The modern kitchen with warm wood floors.
Outdoor living at it finest with pool and entertaining space.
Primary bath with true continental charm is bright and clean.

4645 Saint Benet Court, Fort Worth

Listing price: $2,095,000

Listing agent: John Zimmerman of Compass

Nestled conveniently in the Montserrat neighborhood of Fort Worth, this modern home is listed as a French transitional style. It is set on a half-acre cul-de-sac lot in the guarded gated community. With chateau characteristics like hand scraped hardwood floors, and beamed and vaulted cathedral ceilings, it also brings an open floor plan with a light and bright interior.

This mansion combines the best of the old and new. The separate butler’s pantry makes for easy entertaining, as does the outdoor kitchen and dining room. There is also a dedicated media room, game room and exercise room located on the second level.