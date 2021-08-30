Outdoor Furnishings Mecca Leaves Historic Ice House Building for The Shops at Clearfork

Into The Garden is way more than just patio furniture, it's everything to make your home bloom year round.

Into the Garden will make the move across town to Clearfork by the new year.

The iconic ice house building at 4600 Dexter Avenue in Fort Worth, just off the bricks of Camp Bowie Boulevard, has been a lot of things through the decades. The historic building previously housed Crystal Ice for many years.

In the 1980s, it housed The Icehouse Restaurant and then served as the Fort Worth branch of Dallas’ Celebration restaurant from 1990 to 2000 turning the vintage space into one of the city’s most desirable dining experiences. On January 1, 2000 it became home to Into the Garden ― one of the chicest meccas for patio and outdoor design and furnishings you’ll find anywhere.

Now after 28 years in business, Into the Garden is moving across town to The Shops at Clearfork. It will take over the space formerly occupied by Z Gallerie at the corner of Marathon and Ozona Avenues. Look for Into the Garden to open there in January. As for the historic ice house building it’s leaving behind? Stay tuned.

Into the Garden’s owners feel the Clearfork location is “favorably located for Fort Worth customers on the west and southwest sides of the city, as well as those in western Tarrant County, Parker County and West Texas.” Clearfork’s upscale shopping already draws customers from that wide swath. Its location off the Chisholm Trail Parkway offers easy access for Into the Garden’s existing clients, and the owners hope the new location will allow them to cultivate a new clientele as well.

Into the Garden does an extensive contract and design business, and the move will allow it to expand this business as it joins the community of home furnishing stores already located near the new Clearfork space.

The outdoor and patio specialty store opened a Dallas location in 1995, which is currently located on Knox Street at the Katy Trail. Then in 2017, Into the Garden launched its e-commerce website, bringing the brand to customers across the country.

Building on its successes in both brick and mortar as well as online retail, Into the Garden has become a key partner for some of the top brands in outdoor and casual furniture including Barlow-Tyrie, Brown Jordan, Kingsley Bate, KNF-Neille Olson, Lloyd Flanders, Ratana, Tropitone and Woodard.

The new location will provide a larger, more modern space to display Into the Garden’s extensive lines of furniture and accessories. There even will be a 950 square foot adjoining outdoor space where its luxe outdoor furniture will be arranged in attractive vignettes.

