Beloved Dallas Bedding Brand Peacock Alley Kicks Off a Charming New Chapter in a Historic Uptown Home

Peacock Alley was founded in 1973 by Mary Ella Gabler, whose sons, Jason Needleman and Josh Needleman, have joined the business. “When we first saw this space, we knew it was perfect,” says Jason, the company’s CEO. “It feels like coming home — the house is filled with natural light which allows us to showcase our products at their best. Our bedding will be displayed in actual bedrooms, and our bath collection will be shown in a true bath setting,” with bath fixtures supplied by Sheryl Wagner International.

While there’s a new generation at the helm, Peacock Alley’s linens and bedding are still woven at mills in Italy and Portugal, and artisans in their Dallas workroom continue to hand-cut, sew, and embroider many of its pieces.

The new Uptown Dallas flagship is open Monday through Friday (9 am to 5 pm) and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Peacock Alley Outlets are located on Inwood Road in Dallas and Preston Road in Plano.