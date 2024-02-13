Peacock Alley’s new flagship showroom in Uptown Dallas
Home + Design / Shopping / Home Stores

Beloved Dallas Bedding Brand Peacock Alley Kicks Off a Charming New Chapter in a Historic Uptown Home

Snooze News

BY // 02.13.24
If your 2024 resolution includes getting more sleep, Peacock Alley can help with that. The homegrown linens brand, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary last fall, kicked off 2024 with a new flagship showroom in Uptown that’s roomy enough to keep everything essential to a good night’s snooze in ample stock.

Located in a charming 100-year-old bungalow on at 2711 Fairmount Street, the new store replaces its former location in the Dallas Design District. Light-drenched and airy, the two-story building will carry the full array of Peacock Alley goods including mattresses, custom bedding, and sheeting in cotton, sateen, and linen. Pillows, duvets, and mattress toppers are available in down and down alternatives. Also look for bath towels, robes, accessories, candles, linen wash, and books, as well as custom beds, side tables, and chairs. All the showroom lighting and artwork come courtesy of next-door neighbor Blue Print.

207 PREFERRED-Family-3.jpg PLEASE MAKE A BLACK AND WHITE VERSION
Josh Needleman, Mary Ella Gabler, Jason Needleman

Peacock Alley was founded in 1973 by Mary Ella Gabler, whose sons, Jason Needleman and Josh Needleman, have joined the business. “When we first saw this space, we knew it was perfect,” says Jason, the company’s CEO. “It feels like coming home — the house is filled with natural light which allows us to showcase our products at their best. Our bedding will be displayed in actual bedrooms, and our bath collection will be shown in a true bath setting,” with bath fixtures supplied by Sheryl Wagner International.

While there’s a new generation at the helm, Peacock Alley’s linens and bedding are still woven at mills in Italy and Portugal, and artisans in their Dallas workroom continue to hand-cut, sew, and embroider many of its pieces.

The new Uptown Dallas flagship is open Monday through Friday (9 am to 5 pm) and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Peacock Alley Outlets are located on Inwood Road in Dallas and Preston Road in Plano.  

