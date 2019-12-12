Best Hostess Gifts — 12 Brilliant Presents That Will Make Sure You’re Invited Back
These Thank You's Won't be ForgottenBY Anne Lee Phillips // 12.12.19
DIY Floral Ivy Lettering Towel $48, at Hibiscus Linens, hibiscuslinens.com.
Hermès Pop-Up book $40, at the Hermès boutique.
Jacquelyn Reese Liberty London cocktail napkins $55, at Weidner Hasou & Co, weidnerhasou.com.
Shagreen oversized match box $295, at Longoria Collection, at longoriacollection.com
Myrtle topiary $75, at Paloma & Co, shoppalomaandco.com.
Mi Golondrina x Cabana napkins and placemats, from $85, at Mi Golondrina
Switch2Pure Be Chill CBD Body Rub $55, at Switch2Pure, switch2pure.com.
Chinese flower jar $69, at Wisteria, wisteria.com
Arrangement, price varies, at Avant Garden, avantgardenrod.com
FEED aprons $48 to $68, at feedprojects.com
Napkins and placemats from $95, at Cece Barfield Home at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, cecebarfieldinc.com.
Editor’s note: PaperCity’s counting down to the holidays with ultra-curated and distinctive gift guides.
The hostess gift is your chance to prove you know the lady or gent of the evening better than anyone else. And, perhaps more importantly, it ensures you that coveted second invite.
For the crafty one who calligraphed your place card by hand: DIY Floral Ivy Lettering Towel $48, at Hibiscus Linens, hibiscuslinens.com.
For the Bunny Mellon-obsessed, too much wicker is never enough: Field + Fleur candle $36, at Lam Bespoke, lambespoke.com.
Never met an Hermès scarf she couldn’t tie: Hermès Pop-Up book $40, at the Hermès boutique.
For the one who reaches the far depths of the Internet sourcing all things Liberty London prints: Jacquelyn Reese Liberty London cocktail napkins $55, at Weidner Hasou & Co, weidnerhasou.com.
For the perennial host who is always gifted candles: Shagreen oversized match box $295, at Longoria Collection, longoriacollection.com.
Would have a greenhouse if he only had the space in West U: Myrtle topiary $75, at Paloma & Co, shoppalomaandco.com.
Has a Mi Golondrina dress for every day of the week: Mi Golondrina x Cabana napkins and placemats, from $85, at Mi Golondrina, cabanamagazine.com, migolondrina.com.
For the nervous host with a sense of humor: Switch2Pure Be Chill CBD Body Rub $55, at Switch2Pure, switch2pure.com.
Because in her home, blue and white is always right: Chinese flower jar $69, at Wisteria, wisteria.com.
Forget tennis. For her, holiday decorating is a competitive sport: Arrangement, price varies, at Avant Garden, avantgardenrod.com.
For the altruistic chef who went to high school with Lauren Bush Lauren: FEED aprons $48 to $68, at feedprojects.com.
She loves a tabletop Instagram post and supporting native Texans living abroad — New York, in the case of interior designer Cece Barfield Thompson, a Bunny Williams protégé who just launched her first home collection. Napkins and placemats from $95, at Cece Barfield Home at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, cecebarfieldinc.com.