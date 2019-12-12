Best Hostess Gifts — 12 Brilliant Presents That Will Make Sure You’re Invited Back

Hibiscus Linens DIY towel
DIY Floral Ivy Lettering Towel $48, at Hibiscus Linens, hibiscuslinens.com.
Hermès Pop-Up book $40, at the Hermès boutique.
148 4×6 Liberty London Square Coaster napkin_Jacquelyn Reese Linens
Shagreen oversized match box $295, at Longoria Collection, at longoriacollection.com
Myrtle topiary $75, at Paloma & Co, shoppalomaandco.com.
153 4×6 Blue Cabana Placemats (2) (1)
Switch2Pure Be Chill CBD Body Rub
T13976_02
Arrangement, price varies, at Avant Garden, avantgardenrod.com
317 4×6 DROP OUT FEED Aprons
Napkins and placemats from $95, at Cece Barfield Home at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, cecebarfieldinc.com.
01
12

02
12

DIY Floral Ivy Lettering Towel $48, at Hibiscus Linens, hibiscuslinens.com.

03
12

Hermès Pop-Up book $40, at the Hermès boutique.

04
12

Jacquelyn Reese Liberty London cocktail napkins $55, at Weidner Hasou & Co, weidnerhasou.com.

05
12

Shagreen oversized match box $295, at Longoria Collection, at longoriacollection.com

06
12

Myrtle topiary $75, at Paloma & Co, shoppalomaandco.com.

07
12

Mi Golondrina x Cabana napkins and placemats, from $85, at Mi Golondrina

08
12

Switch2Pure Be Chill CBD Body Rub $55, at Switch2Pure, switch2pure.com.

09
12

Chinese flower jar $69, at Wisteria, wisteria.com

10
12

Arrangement, price varies, at Avant Garden, avantgardenrod.com

11
12

FEED aprons $48 to $68, at feedprojects.com

12
12

Napkins and placemats from $95, at Cece Barfield Home at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, cecebarfieldinc.com.

Hibiscus Linens DIY towel
DIY Floral Ivy Lettering Towel $48, at Hibiscus Linens, hibiscuslinens.com.
Hermès Pop-Up book $40, at the Hermès boutique.
148 4×6 Liberty London Square Coaster napkin_Jacquelyn Reese Linens
Shagreen oversized match box $295, at Longoria Collection, at longoriacollection.com
Myrtle topiary $75, at Paloma & Co, shoppalomaandco.com.
153 4×6 Blue Cabana Placemats (2) (1)
Switch2Pure Be Chill CBD Body Rub
T13976_02
Arrangement, price varies, at Avant Garden, avantgardenrod.com
317 4×6 DROP OUT FEED Aprons
Napkins and placemats from $95, at Cece Barfield Home at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, cecebarfieldinc.com.
Home + Design / Home Stores

Best Hostess Gifts — 12 Brilliant Presents That Will Make Sure You’re Invited Back

These Thank You's Won't be Forgotten

BY // 12.12.19
DIY Floral Ivy Lettering Towel $48, at Hibiscus Linens, hibiscuslinens.com.
Hermès Pop-Up book $40, at the Hermès boutique.
Jacquelyn Reese Liberty London cocktail napkins $55, at Weidner Hasou & Co, weidnerhasou.com.
Shagreen oversized match box $295, at Longoria Collection, at longoriacollection.com
Myrtle topiary $75, at Paloma & Co, shoppalomaandco.com.
Mi Golondrina x Cabana napkins and placemats, from $85, at Mi Golondrina
Switch2Pure Be Chill CBD Body Rub $55, at Switch2Pure, switch2pure.com.
Chinese flower jar $69, at Wisteria, wisteria.com
Arrangement, price varies, at Avant Garden, avantgardenrod.com
FEED aprons $48 to $68, at feedprojects.com
Napkins and placemats from $95, at Cece Barfield Home at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, cecebarfieldinc.com.
1
12

2
12

DIY Floral Ivy Lettering Towel $48, at Hibiscus Linens, hibiscuslinens.com.

3
12

Hermès Pop-Up book $40, at the Hermès boutique.

4
12

Jacquelyn Reese Liberty London cocktail napkins $55, at Weidner Hasou & Co, weidnerhasou.com.

5
12

Shagreen oversized match box $295, at Longoria Collection, at longoriacollection.com

6
12

Myrtle topiary $75, at Paloma & Co, shoppalomaandco.com.

7
12

Mi Golondrina x Cabana napkins and placemats, from $85, at Mi Golondrina

8
12

Switch2Pure Be Chill CBD Body Rub $55, at Switch2Pure, switch2pure.com.

9
12

Chinese flower jar $69, at Wisteria, wisteria.com

10
12

Arrangement, price varies, at Avant Garden, avantgardenrod.com

11
12

FEED aprons $48 to $68, at feedprojects.com

12
12

Napkins and placemats from $95, at Cece Barfield Home at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, cecebarfieldinc.com.

Editor’s note: PaperCity’s counting down to the holidays with ultra-curated and distinctive gift guides.

The hostess gift is your chance to prove you know the lady or gent of the evening better than anyone else. And, perhaps more importantly, it ensures you that coveted second invite.

For the crafty one who calligraphed your place card by hand: DIY Floral Ivy Lettering Towel $48, at Hibiscus Linens, hibiscuslinens.com.

DIY Floral Ivy Lettering Towel $48, at Hibiscus Linens, hibiscuslinens.com.
DIY Floral Ivy Lettering Towel $48, at Hibiscus Linens, hibiscuslinens.com.

For the Bunny Mellon-obsessed, too much wicker is never enough: Field + Fleur candle $36, at Lam Bespoke, lambespoke.com.

Field + Fleur candle $36, at Lam Bespoke, lambespoke.com.

Never met an Hermès scarf she couldn’t tie: Hermès Pop-Up book $40, at the Hermès boutique.

Hermès Pop-Up book $40, at the Hermès boutique.

For the one who reaches the far depths of the Internet sourcing all things Liberty London prints: Jacquelyn Reese Liberty London cocktail napkins $55, at Weidner Hasou & Co, weidnerhasou.com.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
Jacquelyn Reese Liberty London cocktail napkins $55, at Weidner Hasou & Co, weidnerhasou.com.

For the perennial host who is always gifted candles: Shagreen oversized match box $295, at Longoria Collection, longoriacollection.com.

Shagreen oversized match box $295, at Longoria Collection, at longoriacollection.com

Would have a greenhouse if he only had the space in West U: Myrtle topiary $75, at Paloma & Co, shoppalomaandco.com.

Myrtle topiary $75, at Paloma & Co, shoppalomaandco.com.

Has a Mi Golondrina dress for every day of the week: Mi Golondrina x Cabana napkins and placemats, from $85, at Mi Golondrina, cabanamagazine.com, migolondrina.com.

Mi Golondrina x Cabana napkins and placemats, from $85, at Mi Golondrina, cabanamagazine.com, migolondrina.com.

For the nervous host with a sense of humor: Switch2Pure Be Chill CBD Body Rub $55, at Switch2Pure, switch2pure.com.

Switch2Pure Be Chill CBD Body Rub $55, at Switch2Pure, switch2pure.com.

Because in her home, blue and white is always right: Chinese flower jar $69, at Wisteria, wisteria.com.

Chinese flower jar $69, at Wisteria, wisteria.com

Forget tennis. For her, holiday decorating is a competitive sport: Arrangement, price varies, at Avant Garden, avantgardenrod.com.

Arrangement, price varies, at Avant Garden, avantgardenrod.com

For the altruistic chef who went to high school with Lauren Bush Lauren: FEED aprons $48 to $68, at feedprojects.com.

FEED aprons $48 to $68, at feedprojects.com

She loves a tabletop Instagram post and supporting native Texans living abroad — New York, in the case of interior designer Cece Barfield Thompson, a Bunny Williams protégé who just launched her first home collection. Napkins and placemats from $95, at Cece Barfield Home at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, cecebarfieldinc.com.

Napkins and placemats from $95, at Cece Barfield Home at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, cecebarfieldinc.com.

Special Series
Presented by de Boulle

Gifts From de Boulle

The Ultimate Jewelry Gift Guide
The Wow Factor — de Boulle Keeps Pushing for More, Renovating a Showcase Store and Unveiling New Dazzlers
The Wow Factor — de Boulle Keeps Pushing for More, Renovating a Showcase Store and Unveiling New Dazzlers
Special Jewels are a True Family Affair for de Boulle — Mother and Daughter Collection Brings Holiday Wows
Special Jewels are a True Family Affair for de Boulle — Mother and Daughter Collection Brings Holiday Wows
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
1122 Jackson Street
Dallas
FOR SALE

1122 Jackson Street
Dallas, TX

$242,000 Learn More about this property
Bradford Coffman
This property is listed by: Bradford Coffman (214) 789-5365 Email Realtor
1122 Jackson Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
5909 Goliad Avenue
Lakewood Heights
FOR SALE

5909 Goliad Avenue
Dallas, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
5909 Goliad Avenue
5920 Gladeside Court
Preston Trails
FOR SALE

5920 Gladeside Court
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bradford Coffman
This property is listed by: Bradford Coffman (214) 789-5365 Email Realtor
5920 Gladeside Court
6917 Sperry Street
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6917 Sperry Street
Dallas, TX

$747,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6917 Sperry Street
4205 Gloster Road
Manchester Downs
FOR SALE

4205 Gloster Road
Dallas, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Stevie Chaddick
This property is listed by: Stevie Chaddick (214) 533-1234 Email Realtor
4205 Gloster Road
Presented by Ulterre
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X