The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Literary Festivals, a Fletcher’s Pop Up, and Sweet Symphonies

Plus, More St. Patrick's Day Festivities

BY // 03.15.22
Although the Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Lower Greenville celebrations took place last weekend, the actual St. Paddy’s Day is this Thursday, March 17. A few local spots will be celebrating, including The Statler, who will have their Dublin Downtown party at Harwood Arms.

Read on to discover more notable events in Dallas this week.

 

Dallas Literary Festival This Weekend
Journalist and author of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones will be a speaker at the Dallas Literary Festival. (Courtesy)

Dallas Literary Festival

From March 18 through 22, this free literary festival takes place at SMU, the African American Museum, and other local spots all weekend. Featured authors at the 2022 event include Nikole Hannah-Jones, Charles Blow, Eric Dickerson, David Treuer, and DaMaris B. Hill. Make sure to RSVP for each event to save a spot.

 

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs at Knox Street

Popping up at Knox Street this Saturday for National Corn Dog Day, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be serving corny dogs, funnel cakes, and lemonade from 11 am to 4 pm.

Dallas this weekend opera
The Barber of Seville will show at The Dallas Opera this weekend. (Photo by Cory Weaver, Minnesota Opera)

The Barber of Seville by The Dallas Opera

With its first show taking place this weekend (a few others will follow throughout the month), The Barber of Seville is showing at Winspear Opera House this Saturday evening at 7:30 pm. Composed by Gioachino Rossini, the story follows Count Almaviva on his quest to wed Rosina — who also loves the Count. But conflict arises when her guardian, Dr. Bartolo, plans to wed the young lady himself. Figaro is brought in to help Almaviva take Rosina away from the older Bartolo. Tickets are available here.

 

Dallas this weekend Meyerson Symphony
“Shostakovich and R. Strauss” is presented by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. (Courtesy)

Shostakovich and R. Strauss at Meyerson Symphony Center

On Thursday through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center, Shostakovich and R. Strauss will perform. Conducted by Marc Albrecht with Daniel Müller-Schott on cello, Shostakovich’s First Cello Concerto is inspired by the works of Prokofiev and Richard Strauss’ Symphonia Domestica is an autobiographical performance of his family life. There will also be a performance of Unsuk Chin’s 2019 orchestral time-capsule, Frontispiece.

