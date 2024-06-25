6 Dream Kitchens By Dallas Designers Meg Joannides and Kristine Paige

They say the kitchen is the heart of the home. No one knows this better than Meg Joannides of MLK Studio and Kristine Paige of Jackson Paige Interiors. For years, the two have been creating swoonworthy spaces throughout North Texas and beyond. Now, they’re uniting to form JOANNIDES | PAIGE, a joint design collaboration with two of the best in the business.

The dynamic duo joined forces for the fourth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas in 2023 to design the home’s formal entry and powder room, inspired by the timeless design of the house and on a mission to “conjure a grand and inviting threshold that would seamlessly blend with the newly enhanced charcoal-colored exterior and emphasize the gracious double-height ceiling.”

And, with this keen eye for timeless design, both Joannides and Paige have a legacy of designing some of the most beautiful kitchens around the nation. Now, as an unstoppable duo, their joint venture is sure to bring to life even more design dreams.

Let’s take a look at some of their recent culinary havens. Whether simply perusing or if your next design project is right around the corner, a little inspiration never hurts.

California Cooking

Part of a ground-up construction project in Brentwood, California, this kitchen is warm, light, and welcoming. The muted Farrow and Ball gray paint color on the cabinets was paired with bronze cabinet hardware from Nanz, modern faucets from Dornbracht, and pendant lamps by Lindsay Adelman. The countertops are adorned with Calacutta Lincoln-honed marble, while wood ceilings are used to complement the wood floors.

The kitchen also boasts a walk-in food pantry, which can be closed off with a floor-to-ceiling sliding door. This is true California dreaming.

Chef’s Oasis

This kitchen was part of a comprehensive interior design project in a ground-up construction home. It caters to a discerning chef who values both functionality and aesthetics. The design integrates the kitchen with the rest of the house, creating an open, inviting space where the chef can interact with their family.

The lower cabinetry is painted in Benjamin Moore Glacier White with upper cabinetry and the island is in a rift-cut white oak, both with hardware by Buster & Punch. The cabinetry conceals several surprises, including an espresso bar and a wine bar, as well as providing access to a generously stocked walk-in pantry. No feature was forgotten. The Wolf range hood is clad in Fior di Pesco Carnico marble, which was also used on the full-wall backsplash and the island counters. The pendant lights are vintage Italian, and plumbing was provided by House of Rohl.

Country Chateau

Step inside this remodel of an estate in a French Country Chateau style of architecture. This equestrian property remodel called for rustic, yet refined, interiors. French limestone and river rock give the kitchen a relaxed and charming feel. Chairs were upholstered in finely woven Lee Jofa linen, the table was sourced from Lucca Antiques and the wallpaper is by Rose Tarlow.

Showstopper

A Waterworks kitchen from the Bridle collection, this “show” kitchen combines wood on the perimeter cabinets with paint-grade cabinets on the island. A shop-stopping La Cornue range lines the entire back wall, while Calacutta Gold-honed marble decorates the countertops and full backsplash. Waterworks Henry Faucets in polished nickel accent the space. The left steel and glass door leads to a stainless-steel chef’s kitchen, while the right steel and glass door leads to the walk-in food pantry.

Italian Villa

These kitchens are by Boffi, based in Italy. This is a ground-up project completed in Toronto, where the designers used a high gloss polyester finish on the lower cabinets and wood for the upper cabinets. The highlight of the kitchen is the Arclinea hood as well as the light fixture over the breakfast table. Meanwhile, the kitchen on the right utilized entirely white polyesters with polished Calacutta Extra marble countertops and splash.

Sky High Living

Take a look at the kitchen in Century Plaza Highrise. It exudes a cozy and welcoming atmosphere with a sophisticated flair. The window coverings are made of Coraggio’s delicate drapery sheers. The pendant lights hanging above the kitchen are the elegant Boudoir Pendant Lights designed by Mydriaz, while the barstools are from the Helene Aumon collection. These barstools are upholstered in Pierre Frey’s luxurious Diamond Mowgli fabric. The deep tone of Benjamin Moore paint on the walls complements the rich walnut wood paneling.

Give your space the refresh it deserves with the expertise of JOANNIDES | PAIGE.