The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Opens in Dallas This Weekend — How to Maximize the Experience

After months of designer reveals and dreamy renderings, the 2023 Kips Bay Dallas Show House is finally upon us. In a few short days, design lovers from near and far will explore the 8,000-square-foot Old Preston Hollow mansion, every inch of which has been uniquely transformed by 22 notable creatives. A powder room, primary closest, and pool pavilion have all been reimagined, with inspiration drawn from Marrakech, Bunny Mellon, Parisian chateaus, and even a teen girl’s bedroom from the 1980s.

There are three ways to experience the fourth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, which opens its doors from Friday, November 3 through Wednesday, November 15.

The most exclusive option, the Opening Day Preview, offers a first look at the sprawling estate before it opens to the public, in addition to hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, a gift bag, and a general admission return ticket. Tickets are available for four sessions, with the first two receptions (12 pm – 2 pm, 2 pm – 4 pm) priced at $500 and the final two (4 – 6 pm, 6 – 8 pm) priced at $1,000.

The second option is the VIP Opening Weekend, hosted in five sessions daily from Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5, 2023. Priced at $150, VIP tickets include a welcome cocktail upon arrival and a Show House Journal. And with yesterday’s announcement that Smythson, the iconic Brit brand known for its luxury stationery and lavishly priced agendas, will host a pop-up during the Kips Bay Dallas Show House opening weekend, that journal may truly be worth the price of admission

Finally, a general admission ticket (priced at $50 for individuals, $45 for groups) includes a Show House Journal and an afternoon — or morning, depending on your session — of design inspiration from local and national talents such as Mark Sikes, Todd Fiscus, Kirsten Kelli, Chad James, Cathy Kincaid, and many more.

The Kips Bay Show House marks the biggest design event of the year in Dallas (or anywhere in the country for that matter) and serves as the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club’s top fundraiser. The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas co-chairs are Jean Liu and Chad Dorsey; Laura Lee Clark and Trish Sheats serve as vice chairs. Jamie Drake, Jan Showers, and Veranda Editor-in-Chief Steele Marcoux are honorary chairs.

To protect the prestigious neighborhood’s tranquil nature, parking requirements are being strictly enforced. For more details on shuttles and rideshare app guidelines, visit kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.