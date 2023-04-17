Grandbaby Cakes Founder Jocelyn Delk Adams Shares Her Secret Sources and Inspirations Around Dallas

Butcher: Rudolph’s Meat Market and Sausage Factory. It’s truly an institution in Dallas and was recommended to me when I moved here.

Produce: The Farmers Market of Grapevine not only has some of the very best growers in all of Texas, but they can order absolutely anything you need. Every item is picture-perfect. Great for me … I need hero shots of recipes for my website, videos, and cookbooks.

Gas or electric: Gas, 100 percent. However, my grandmother had electric in her Mississippi kitchen, and I loved everything she cooked.

Hosting tip: A great playlist is essential to creating and maintaining top energy.

Best song while baking a cake: “Happy Feeli’ns,’” Frankie Beverly and Maze.

Favorite Dallas restaurant: Roots Southern Table, because it reminds me of the good old-fashioned comfort food I grew up with, but with such a special flair. The jerk lamb chops and Hoppin’ John have me closing my eyes and humming a tune with each bite.

Essential appliance: KitchenAid stand mixer. I use it almost every day, and the attachments make it one of the most universal appliances known to man.

Where does inspiration strike: It randomly strikes in my nightly bubble bath. These are my Zen moments where I calm my brain after an exhausting day. When I quiet my mind, the ideas flow!