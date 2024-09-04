2999 TC 1
VIP Opening Day for the the fifth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, at 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard , is Thursday, October 24, and opens to the public Friday, October 25.

02
27

Amanda Darnell Berry, Henry Street Design, Austin

03
27

Claire Ratliff, Henry Street Design, Austin

04
27

CeCe Barfield, San Antonio, NYC

05
27

Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic, Houston

06
27

Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio, Dallas

07
27

Heather & Matt French, French & French Interiors, Santa Fe

08
27

2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard

09
27

Jan Showers, Jan Showers & Associates, Dallas

10
27

Javier Burkle, Burkle Creative, Dallas

11
27

Kate Figler, Kate Figler Interiors, Nashville (Photo by Allison Elefante)

12
27

2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard

13
27

Katie Davis, Katie Davis Design, Houston

14
27

Kim Scodro, Kim Scodro Interiors, Chicago

15
27

Lisa Henderson, Lisa Henderson Interiors, Dallas

16
27

Martha Champagne, Champagne Designs, Carrollton

17
27

Paul Fields, Lambert Landscape Company, Dallas

18
27

Ricardo Barroso, Barroso y Arquitectos, Mexico City, Madrid, Miami

19
27

Robert Brown, Robert Brown Interior Design, Atlanta

20
27

Jose Torres and Robert Frank, Robert Frank Interiors, Pasadena, CA

21
27

Samantha Sano and Joslyn Taylor, SWOON, The Studio, Dallas

22
27

Shelby Wagner, Shelby Wagner Design, Dallas

23
27

Sherry Hayslip, Hayslip Design Associates, Dallas

24
27

Tiffany Woodson, Ink + Oro, Dallas

25
27

Traci Connell, Traci Connell Interiors, Dallas

26
27

Trish Sheats, Trish Sheats Interior Design, Fort Worth

27
27

Zeke Jordan and Chappell Loudermilk, Loudermilk Jordan, NYC

Home + Design / Design Notes

The 25 Designers Chosen For the 2024 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

Let Design Fever Begin

BY // 09.03.24
VIP Opening Day for the the fifth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, at 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard , is Thursday, October 24, and opens to the public Friday, October 25.
Amanda Darnell Berry, Henry Street Design, Austin
Claire Ratliff, Henry Street Design, Austin
CeCe Barfield, San Antonio, NYC
Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic, Houston
Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio, Dallas
Heather & Matt French, French & French Interiors, Santa Fe
2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Jan Showers, Jan Showers & Associates, Dallas
Javier Burkle, Burkle Creative, Dallas
Kate Figler, Kate Figler Interiors, Nashville (Photo by Allison Elefante)
2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Katie Davis, Katie Davis Design, Houston
Kim Scodro, Kim Scodro Interiors, Chicago
Lisa Henderson, Lisa Henderson Interiors, Dallas
Martha Champagne, Champagne Designs, Carrollton
Paul Fields, Lambert Landscape Company, Dallas
Ricardo Barroso, Barroso y Arquitectos, Mexico City, Madrid, Miami
Robert Brown, Robert Brown Interior Design, Atlanta
Jose Torres and Robert Frank, Robert Frank Interiors, Pasadena, CA
Samantha Sano and Joslyn Taylor, SWOON, The Studio, Dallas
Shelby Wagner, Shelby Wagner Design, Dallas
Sherry Hayslip, Hayslip Design Associates, Dallas
Tiffany Woodson, Ink + Oro, Dallas
Traci Connell, Traci Connell Interiors, Dallas
Trish Sheats, Trish Sheats Interior Design, Fort Worth
Zeke Jordan and Chappell Loudermilk, Loudermilk Jordan, NYC
Fall is a busy social season in Dallas — but for design lovers, it marks the official start of Kips Bay Decorator Show House season. And now that 25 creatives have been chosen to transform the sprawling local estate, design fever can begin.

The fifth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, at 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard, opens to the public on Friday, October 25 (through November 13), with VIP Opening Day on Thursday, October 24. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

The French-Renaissance style residence is situated between the historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek and the planned Four Seasons Hotel & Residences, and features a 25,000 square foot, two-story residence on 2.3 acres. The property was once intended to become Dallas’ first Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Owned by Vipin Nambiar and  HN Capital Partners, Nambiar’s design-centric portfolio includes the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Virgin Hotels Dallas, W Dallas -Victory, and a wide swath of the Dallas Design District.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas chairmen are celebrated designers Chad Dorsey and Jean Liu, with Laura Lee Falconer and Trish Sheats serving as vice chairs and Javiar Burkle, Mike Yates and Bryan Yates serving as alumni chairs. Veranda will serve as the Dallas Show House’s national media partner. PaperCity will serve as the regional media partner.

The French-Renaissance style residence at 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard is this year's Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas.
The French-Renaissance style residence at 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard is this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas.

Prior to the show house’s opening, the Annual Kips Bay President’s Dinner will take place on Wednesday, October 23rd. This exciting event brings together leaders in the design industry and supporters of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club to raise funds for the organization. This year, for the first time, President’s Dinner guests will be able to enjoy a private preview of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas.

The reception at the show house, hosted by Carbone Dallas, will be followed by a seated dinner on the tented lawn at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in a magnificent setting created by Todd Fiscus and Todd Events.The evening will conclude with dessert and nightcaps in a beautiful lounge. Tickets to this year’s President’s Dinner are available for purchase through the link HERE.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024

The 25 designers tapped to design rooms in this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas are: Burkle Creative, Javier Burkle, Dallas; CeCe Barfield, New York City, San Antonio;  Champagne Designs, Martha Champagne, Carrollton; Creative Tonic, Courtnay Tartt Elias, , Houston; French + French Interiors, Matt and Heather French, Santa Fe; Henry Street Design, Amanda Darnell, Claire Ratliff, Austin.; Ink + Oro Creatives, Tiffany Woodson, Dallas; Jan Showers & Associates, Dallas; Kate Figler Interiors, Nashville; Katie Davis Design, Houston; Kim Scodro Interiors, Chicago; Lambert Landscape, Paul Fields, Dallas; Lisa Henderson Interiors, Dallas; Loudermilk Jordan, Chappell Loudermilk, Zeke Jordan, New York City; Maestri Studio, Eddie Maestri, Dallas; Muse Noire Interiors, Ashley Ross, Dallas; Prospect Refuge Studio, Victoria Sass, Minneapolis; Barroso y Arquitectos, Ricardo Barroso, Mexico City, Madrid, Miami; Robert Brown Interior Design, Atlanta; Robert Frank Interiors, Pasadena, California; Shelby Wagner Design, Dallas; Sherry Hayslip Interiors, Dallas; Swoon the Studio, Samantha Sano, Joslyn Taylor, Dallas;  Traci Connell Interiors, Dallas; Trish Sheats Interior Design, Fort Worth.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas 2024
Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas 2024

Ticket prices: Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas opening-day VIP preview is Thursday, October 24, in two sessions from 4 to 6 pm and 6 to 8 pm, $500. General tickets for Friday October 25 through November 13 are $50 in advance. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

The Show House benefits the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in New York City, as well as local nonprofits Dwell with Dignity and The Crystal Charity Ball.

Initially founded in 1973 as a fundraiser to benefit Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in New York, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House added the annual Palm Beach Show House in 2017, followed by the annual Dallas Show House in 2020, raising more than $30 million for the organization since its founding.

The sponsors for this year’s Show House include Arsin Rug Gallery, Arteriors, Artistic Tile, Benjamin Moore, Calico Wallpaper, Casci Plaster, Christopher William Lifestyle Technology, CoCollect, Dallas Design District, D Home Magazine, Gracie, HN Capital Partners, JennAir,Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, Kohler, Kravet Inc., Liesl Collection, New York Design Center, Perennials and Sutherland, Sewell, STRIKE, The Shade Store, Urban Bonfire, Veranda, and Zoffany Brand.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas VIP Opening Day is Thursday, October 24; General tickets Friday, October 25 through November 13;  tickets and information here. Parking is available on-site. 

Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X