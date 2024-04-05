First Look — The Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek Will Bring the Glamour of New York Condominiums to Dallas

Rosewood Residences condos, designed by Dan Fink, feature custom closets in all oak with brass inlay on the drawer fronts.

An exterior view of the Rosewood Residences on Turtle Creek, a new condo building in Dallas.

Nearly a year since Rosewood Hotel & Resort’s first standalone residential development in Texas was announced, the Rosewood Residences on Turtle Creek are finally being revealed. After breaking ground in October 2023, the coveted condos will hit the market this May (starting at $3 million). PaperCity is sharing an exclusive first look at the game-changing Dallas project located just one block from the iconic Rosewood Mansion.

“Dallas has seen a massive migration from California, Florida, and New York,” explains Preston Cheng of One Turtle Creek, LP. “Those are condo markets, but we noticed the supply here was limited. The last branded residential project in Dallas was likely the W Hotel or the Ritz. We thought it was time.”

As PaperCity reported in 2023, Rosewood and One Turtle Creek put together a masterful team to execute the residences. French architect Lucien Lagrange, known for some of Chicago’s most luxurious condo buildings (including the Waldorf Astoria and Park Hyatt Tower) will design the 17-story Beaux-Arts-style project. For interiors, the team turned to New York designer Dan Fink, who was recently named to the AD100.

“This was our first project in Dallas, and we’re so proud of it,” Fink tells PaperCity. “The design and decorative arts scene is alive and well here — it’s an exciting community to work in.”

For the Manhattan-based interior designer, the Rosewood Residences are an opportunity to share his classical and often Art Deco-tinged vision on a broader scale.

“We get to really show the Dallas market what luxury living can be like in a building,” Fink notes. “That’s the norm in places like Chicago and New York, but that’s new for Dallas in a way.”

The materials used in the Rosewood Residences have been meticulously chosen, from the honey-hued walnut that creates the chevron floors to the heavy, high-quality hardware. “The interior architecture and the furnishings are treated with the most refined hand, which can be a lost art in this world,” Fink adds.

There are meaningful nods to the Rosewood Mansion Hotel, the beautiful 1920s estate that ultimately launched Rosewood Hotel & Resort’s global empire. Plasterwork, graphic tilework, and ironwork are all reminiscent of the pink stucco building.

Inside the Rosewood Residences

Every inch of the 17-story tower on Turtle Creek is being designed with ease and luxury in mind. Throughout the building, owners will have access to a lush rooftop pool, a yoga stretching area, a library that doubles as an event space, and a pet garden dotted with fountains, fire pits, and real grass. Breakfast pastries are available daily and a Rosewood Residential Team is on call round-the-clock. There’s a valet stationed at the striking porte cochere and a wine program that taps Rosewood’s global network of sommeliers. Wine lockers are also available upon request.

The original idea was to craft 34 exquisite residences, but the presale interest from Rosewood devotees has proven persuasive. “Some preliminary presale owners have been combining units, so it’s a little in flux,” notes Preston Cheng.

Once the condos officially go to market in May 2024, Dan Fink will be on hand for owners to customize the units, with options like upgraded closets and different stone or hardware details. Condo interiors can skew more classic and traditional or more contemporary, though an earthier, more naturalistic palette creates cohesion throughout the building. Appliances are a combination of Miele and Wolf.

“All of the kitchens, bathrooms, and common areas have received our full attention to detail,” Fink shares. “Every ingredient here is really given careful attention to the materiality.”

The condos at the Rosewood Residences, located on a secluded corner at Dickason Avenue and Hood Street, range from 2,000 to 6,380 square feet and will be listed with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s in May. Two-bedroom condos start at $3 million.