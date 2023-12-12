How Top Dallas Designers Are Decking the Halls This Holiday Season

Tree or no.

Yes, always and forever. There’s nothing like the instant change in our home when the tree makes its entrance.

Holiday tradition.

We decorate the tree on Sunday after Thanksgiving. We gift our children Christmas pajamas and their annual ornament. It’s always the most special night.

Where you go to pick up hors d’oeuvres.

Parigi is my go-to! If I’m in a time crunch, the cheese boards from Scardello are always a hit. Best place to pick up takeaway for a holiday breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Il Bracco.

Three gifts you hope to receive.

I’m currently in a major ceramics obsession: Kelly Ventura bowls, Tracie Hervy vessels, and Sarah Kersten’s fermentation jars.

Host gift.

Oliver Pluff’s Holiday Gift Trio of tea.

Flowers and greenery when entertaining.

I trust Three Branches with everything.

On your front door.

Fresh Christmas wreath. We started a new tradition last year: a mother-daughter wreath-making party at our home the first weekend of December.

Extra gift under the tree for drop-bys.

Byredo Vetyver hand wash.