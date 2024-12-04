fbpx
Home + Design / Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

Design Paradise — The Cinematic Kips Bay President’s Dinner Dallas

A Glamorous Tent and a Cast of Design Royals

BY // 12.04.24
photography Tamytha Cameron
Claire Emanuelson, Chad Dorsey, Jan Showers, Shelby Wagner at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Curtis Gribble, Joseph Rogers, Mark D. Sikes at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tiffany & Darren Woodson at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Chappell Loudermilk, Zeke Jordan at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Noel Pittman, Javier Burkle, Jacquelin Sewell at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Doniphan Moore, Cornelia Guest at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Vipin & Andrea Nambiar at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Christy Berry, Robin Wilkes, Kyle Branch, Anne Wallach at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Todd Fiscus & Ceron at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Shaun Thompson at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The 2024 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Designers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ann & David Sutherland at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Traci Connell, Javier Burkle, Kim Scodro at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sam Reitmayer Sano, Shaun Thompson at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Noel Pittman, Jan Showers, Illa Gaunt, Jacquelin Sewell at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Katrina Couch, Kelly Russell, Dana Stringer, Maggie Biggs at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kelli Ford, Elizabeth Robertson, Nancy Dedman, Brad Kelly at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Laura Lee Clark Falconer & John Falconer at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nazira Handal, Lance Scott at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kate Figler, Sarah Singer, Kennedy Henderson at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Shelby Wagner, Chesie Breen, Darren Henault, Heather Furniss, Doniphan Moore at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jonathan Savage, Grace Farley, Robert Brown at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alex Halbrooks, Lauren Warrington, Elizabeth Showers, Susanna Moldawer at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Doniphan Moore, Tanner Moussa at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jennifer Klos, Sherry Hayslip, Tera Lenney at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Georgina Hartland, Kelli Ford at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Claire Emanuelson, Alex Shumway-Jones, Colleen Dealy at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bryan Yates, Grayson Knight, Mike Yates, Daniel Quintero at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The beautiful tablescape (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beth Holman, Nancy Winston at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Courtnay Tartt Elias & Mark Elias at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Victoria Sass, Laura Lee Falconer at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President's Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sometimes I’m invited to an event that feels downright cinematic — as if Wong Kar-wai or Baz Luhrmann (who, BTW, once produced the Met Gala) conspired with the party planner to create an evening meant to be viewed on a massive screen. The recent Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President’s Dinner, produced by Todd Fiscus and Todd Events, was all that and more, staged in a glamorous tented scene on the grounds of the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.

As I dressed for the evening, I queued up Sade’s “Paradise” on my closet playlist. (Hopefully, you all have soundtracks in your wardrobe arsenal to put you in the #mood.) I had recently been on a group text with a crew I knew was pulling out heavy-hitter slinky numbers for the night — Kara Goss, Piper Wyatt, Zoe Bonnette, and Janet Gridley. Pre-launch cocktails were planned for designer Doniphan Moore’s studio, co-hosted by Tanner Moussa. As we sipped, in breezed designer Michelle Nussbaumer, wearing a flowing frock that seemed inspired by Sade’s mellifluous tune.

Shelby Wagner, Chesie Breen, Darren Henault, Heather Furniss, Doniphan Moore (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Shelby Wagner, Chesie Breen, Darren Henault, Heather Furniss, Doniphan Moore at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President’s Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

In case you need a primer, the original Kips Bay Decorator Show House was launched in NYC’s Upper East Side in 1973 by dedicated supporters of Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. Over the decades, the annual fundraiser has become a must-see for designers and design enthusiasts. Given that Dallas has plenty of both, the charity launched a show house in Dallas for the first time in 2020, with a portion of proceeds earmarked for local charities: Dwell with Dignity and The Crystal Charity Ball. The President’s Dinner originated in New York City to celebrate that city’s show house and was introduced to Dallas in 2022.

Given that this year’s show house was located across the street from the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, the evening began with cocktails and a preview of the dazzling show house rooms. Afterwards, the group was shuttled via golf carts to the Mansion’s tented lawn.

Screenshot 2024-11-26 at 12.28.56 PM (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Noel Pittman, Javier Burkle, Jacquelin Sewell at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas President’s Dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

The space was buzzing when we arrived. The first swan I encountered was a ravishing blonde in Oscar de la Renta — Cornelia Guest. After a rapid-fire catch-up on topics that included Hollywood, animal rescues, and, of course, the show house, I went in search of a cocktail at the bar perfectly positioned with DJ RomiQ in the center, spinning tunes. Other notable looks included Laura Lee Clark Falconer in a short white dress fringed with white plumage. Lloyd Princeton was channeling his best Palm Royale self in a white dinner jacket and Lance Scott was in evening shorts as was I.

For the dinner, rounds and banquettes were positioned for lounge-like seating. I found myself somewhat in the center of the hive, along with Christy Berry, Pat McEvoy, and a designer from this year’s Kips Bay, Trish Sheats. Dinner was a delish variety of courses created by Carbone Dallas. It truly felt like a more polite era sans cell phones and social media, as if Lee Radziwill might appear at any moment in opera-length gloves and a Balmain gown.

