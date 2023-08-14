Restaurants / Openings

Mister Charles, Anchor Sushi Bar, and More New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — Plus, What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Including One of the Best Desserts We've Had in Town

BY // 08.14.23
Mister Charles New Dallas Restaurants

Baked Alaska at Mister Charles. (Photo by Evan Sung)

There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas already in 2023. The latest notable debuts: Duro Hospitality (Sister, The Charles) just opened the design-minded group’s latest concept on Knox Street, three stunning sushi spots open around town, and a brunch haven for Mexican breakfast quietly starts serving near Bachman Lake.

To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.

Mister Charles

Knox-Henderson

3219 Knox Street, Suite 170
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Mister Charles

The Uni Shells Carbonara is a favorite pasta at Mister Charles. (Photo by Evan Sung)

The latest concept from Duro Hospitality (Sister, The Charles) is now open in the former Highland Park Soda Fountain space on Knox Street. Mister Charles serves globally-influenced French and Italian dishes, craft cocktails, and rare wines in a classical, maximalist setting. Designed, as all Duro spots are, by Sees Design, the restaurant features two opposing aesthetics — the “old” soda fountain (light and airy) versus the new addition to the building (dark and moody). It is a sight to see in person.

To Sip: Start with the Crime of Passion. It’s a vibrant orange drink made with Aperol, tequila, lime, passionfruit, and a kick of habanero.

To Savor: Order a few of the single-bite canapés for the table — we especially enjoyed the egg salad sandwich and caviar, a nod to the former soda fountain. The corn and truffle beignets were a favorite appetizer of the evening. Made with chive creme fraiche, there are about eight or so bites to share. A must-try at Mister Charles is the Uni Shells Carbonara. Savory and creamy, the pasta is topped with pancetta and bottarga. The A Bar N Ranch Wagyu New York Strip is another stunner with sauce au poivre. Order a side of pommes aligote to complement your meal.

Don’t leave without trying the Banana Pudding Baked Alaska. Lit on fire tableside, it may be one of the best Dallas desserts we’ve ever had.

Anchor Sushi Bar

Preston Hollow

6025 Royal Lane
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Anchor Sushi Bar Dallas

Always start with the Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice at Anchor Sushi Bar. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

The latest concept from the prolific Vandelay Hospitality team (Hudson House, Drake’s, Brentwood), this yacht club chic sushi bar serves crispy rice, killer rolls, and the brand’s signature martinis. The sprawling, 6,000-square-foot space features a 37-foot bar, a sushi bar, and “an East-Coast vintage yacht club” design.

When dining at Anchor Sushi Bar, always start with one of VHG’s famous ice-cold martinis. The Lychee Martini was a favorite of the evening, along with the ASB exclusive Cherry Blossom (if you like sweet). The other cocktail just for this spot is the Saketini made with vodka and sake. The Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice is a perfect starter, as well as The Best Roll — a riceless salmon, tuna, crab, avocado roll in a spicy ponzu. The Miyazaki roll is another favorite made with A5 Japanese wagyu and shrimp tempura as its proteins. If you’re opting for a fish entree, go with the stunning Miso Seabass. It’s a great portion and the ume miso is delicious. Lastly, the mochi ice cream for dessert is a great way to end your meal. We loved the mango and coconut. Spice lovers will enjoy the habanero chocolate — it has a real kick.

Temakeria

Trinity Groves

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 102
Dallas, TX 75212  |  Map

 

Website

Yellowtail sashimi at Temakeria

Temakeria debuted at Trinity Groves this spring. (Courtesy)

From Alexa and Julian Rodarte (new CEO of Trinity Groves), Temakeria — aka  “temaki taqueria — has eye-catching interiors. Dallas artist and muralist Jonathan Freeman drew up the entire Instagram-worthy space in black marker to create a 2D effect. The menu, a mix of Japanese and Mexican influences, lives up to Temakeria’s unique design. It includes hand rolls (temaki) served in taco form (taqueria). There is also sashimi, ramen, and other Japanese bites, as well as several craft cocktails featuring Japanese flavors.

To Sip: In addition to wine, bubbles, and Japanese beers, there are several Japanese-inspired craft cocktails to try. The most interesting may be the Classic Toki Highball, a bubbly drink made with one of the very few classic Japanese Highball machines in Texas.

To Savor: Start with perfectly shareable chicken karaage and lobster gyoza. Another great shareable is the salmon sashimi, which comes with a san bai zu sauce, yuri, and shiso. As for the temaki, opt for the spicy tuna, soft shell crab, or yellowtail rolls. Also, don’t miss the mochi ice cream, which comes in a trio of mango, strawberry, and chocolate.

Naminohana

Upper Greenville

5521 Greenville Avenue, Suite 11
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Naminohana Dallas

Naminohana is a new, must-visit handroll sushi spot on Greenville Avenue. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Naminohana, the new handroll sushi spot in Upper Greenville, comes from Sung Kim (former chef at Fort Worth’s uber-popular Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar— one of our 30 Best Fort Worth restaurants). There is only bar seating surrounding the prep area where the chefs expertly roll sushi. A chalkboard features daily specials and each guest is given a piece of paper to check off which handrolls they would like, as well as add-on dishes like sashimi and nigiri.

To Sip: You can add on a Japanese beer, wine, or sake to your meal.

To Savor: Start with a daily special. We enjoyed the bluefin tuna akami nigiri and salmon ponzu sashimi. We also opted for a 5 Handroll combo (there are three and four combos as well) which included a salmon, crab, yellowtail, bay scallop, and lobster. Make sure to add a spicy tuna handroll to any combo (or a la carte option) you choose. The shrimp katsu was a delicious end to our meal as its savory. Next time, we’ll be trying more adventurous rolls like eel, toro, and bake lobster.

El Encanto Cafe

Northwest Dallas

3054 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220  |  Map

 

Website

El Encanto Cafe Dallas

A new brunch spot in Northwest Dallas, El Encanto Cafe, serves Mexican and Italian-inspired dishes for breakfast and lunch. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

A new local cafe has quietly debuted near Dallas’ Bachman Lake. Serving breakfast and lunch from Tuesday through Sunday, this brunch haven serves authentic Mexican dishes, fresh juices, and espresso drinks for breakfast. An afternoon menu consists of housemade pizzas, sandwiches, and pasta. There’s also a welcoming outdoor patio out back.

To Sip: For breakfast, be sure to start with a fresh juice like the El Sol, a refreshing mix of carrot, orange, and ginger if you’re looking to get your fruits and vegetables in.

To Savor: The Chilaquiles is a favorite dish with chicken available to add on, while another popular option is the Huevos Rancheros topped with avocado. And you can’t go wrong with the fluffiest pancakes with berry compote. Also, don’t miss the Mexican sweet bread where you get the choice of several different breads including conchas, orejas, puerquitos, and more.

Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Fairfield Village North, Cypress
FOR SALE

16714 Blue Shine Trail
Cypress, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
16714 Blue Shine Trail
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$312,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$679,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Lakes on Eldridge North
FOR SALE

6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$365,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
11906 Waldemar Drive
Ashford Village, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11906 Waldemar Drive
Houston, TX

$369,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
11906 Waldemar Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
12315 Barryknoll Lane
Memorial Hollow
FOR SALE

12315 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX

$658,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
12315 Barryknoll Lane
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
5743 Kiam Street #B
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5743 Kiam Street #B
Houston, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5743 Kiam Street #B
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
1505 Early Lane
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/6 - 9/5 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X