Mister Charles, Anchor Sushi Bar, and More New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — Plus, What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Including One of the Best Desserts We've Had in TownBY Megan Ziots // 08.14.23
There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas already in 2023. The latest notable debuts: Duro Hospitality (Sister, The Charles) just opened the design-minded group’s latest concept on Knox Street, three stunning sushi spots open around town, and a brunch haven for Mexican breakfast quietly starts serving near Bachman Lake.
To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
The latest concept from Duro Hospitality (Sister, The Charles) is now open in the former Highland Park Soda Fountain space on Knox Street. Mister Charles serves globally-influenced French and Italian dishes, craft cocktails, and rare wines in a classical, maximalist setting. Designed, as all Duro spots are, by Sees Design, the restaurant features two opposing aesthetics — the “old” soda fountain (light and airy) versus the new addition to the building (dark and moody). It is a sight to see in person.
To Sip: Start with the Crime of Passion. It’s a vibrant orange drink made with Aperol, tequila, lime, passionfruit, and a kick of habanero.
To Savor: Order a few of the single-bite canapés for the table — we especially enjoyed the egg salad sandwich and caviar, a nod to the former soda fountain. The corn and truffle beignets were a favorite appetizer of the evening. Made with chive creme fraiche, there are about eight or so bites to share. A must-try at Mister Charles is the Uni Shells Carbonara. Savory and creamy, the pasta is topped with pancetta and bottarga. The A Bar N Ranch Wagyu New York Strip is another stunner with sauce au poivre. Order a side of pommes aligote to complement your meal.
Don’t leave without trying the Banana Pudding Baked Alaska. Lit on fire tableside, it may be one of the best Dallas desserts we’ve ever had.
The latest concept from the prolific Vandelay Hospitality team (Hudson House, Drake’s, Brentwood), this yacht club chic sushi bar serves crispy rice, killer rolls, and the brand’s signature martinis. The sprawling, 6,000-square-foot space features a 37-foot bar, a sushi bar, and “an East-Coast vintage yacht club” design.
When dining at Anchor Sushi Bar, always start with one of VHG’s famous ice-cold martinis. The Lychee Martini was a favorite of the evening, along with the ASB exclusive Cherry Blossom (if you like sweet). The other cocktail just for this spot is the Saketini made with vodka and sake. The Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice is a perfect starter, as well as The Best Roll — a riceless salmon, tuna, crab, avocado roll in a spicy ponzu. The Miyazaki roll is another favorite made with A5 Japanese wagyu and shrimp tempura as its proteins. If you’re opting for a fish entree, go with the stunning Miso Seabass. It’s a great portion and the ume miso is delicious. Lastly, the mochi ice cream for dessert is a great way to end your meal. We loved the mango and coconut. Spice lovers will enjoy the habanero chocolate — it has a real kick.
From Alexa and Julian Rodarte (new CEO of Trinity Groves), Temakeria — aka “temaki taqueria — has eye-catching interiors. Dallas artist and muralist Jonathan Freeman drew up the entire Instagram-worthy space in black marker to create a 2D effect. The menu, a mix of Japanese and Mexican influences, lives up to Temakeria’s unique design. It includes hand rolls (temaki) served in taco form (taqueria). There is also sashimi, ramen, and other Japanese bites, as well as several craft cocktails featuring Japanese flavors.
To Sip: In addition to wine, bubbles, and Japanese beers, there are several Japanese-inspired craft cocktails to try. The most interesting may be the Classic Toki Highball, a bubbly drink made with one of the very few classic Japanese Highball machines in Texas.
To Savor: Start with perfectly shareable chicken karaage and lobster gyoza. Another great shareable is the salmon sashimi, which comes with a san bai zu sauce, yuri, and shiso. As for the temaki, opt for the spicy tuna, soft shell crab, or yellowtail rolls. Also, don’t miss the mochi ice cream, which comes in a trio of mango, strawberry, and chocolate.
Naminohana, the new handroll sushi spot in Upper Greenville, comes from Sung Kim (former chef at Fort Worth’s uber-popular Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar— one of our 30 Best Fort Worth restaurants). There is only bar seating surrounding the prep area where the chefs expertly roll sushi. A chalkboard features daily specials and each guest is given a piece of paper to check off which handrolls they would like, as well as add-on dishes like sashimi and nigiri.
To Sip: You can add on a Japanese beer, wine, or sake to your meal.
To Savor: Start with a daily special. We enjoyed the bluefin tuna akami nigiri and salmon ponzu sashimi. We also opted for a 5 Handroll combo (there are three and four combos as well) which included a salmon, crab, yellowtail, bay scallop, and lobster. Make sure to add a spicy tuna handroll to any combo (or a la carte option) you choose. The shrimp katsu was a delicious end to our meal as its savory. Next time, we’ll be trying more adventurous rolls like eel, toro, and bake lobster.
A new local cafe has quietly debuted near Dallas’ Bachman Lake. Serving breakfast and lunch from Tuesday through Sunday, this brunch haven serves authentic Mexican dishes, fresh juices, and espresso drinks for breakfast. An afternoon menu consists of housemade pizzas, sandwiches, and pasta. There’s also a welcoming outdoor patio out back.
To Sip: For breakfast, be sure to start with a fresh juice like the El Sol, a refreshing mix of carrot, orange, and ginger if you’re looking to get your fruits and vegetables in.
To Savor: The Chilaquiles is a favorite dish with chicken available to add on, while another popular option is the Huevos Rancheros topped with avocado. And you can’t go wrong with the fluffiest pancakes with berry compote. Also, don’t miss the Mexican sweet bread where you get the choice of several different breads including conchas, orejas, puerquitos, and more.