Mister Charles, Anchor Sushi Bar, and More New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — Plus, What To Order at Each Hot Spot

The latest concept from Duro Hospitality (Sister, The Charles) is now open in the former Highland Park Soda Fountain space on Knox Street. Mister Charles serves globally-influenced French and Italian dishes, craft cocktails, and rare wines in a classical, maximalist setting. Designed, as all Duro spots are, by Sees Design, the restaurant features two opposing aesthetics — the “old” soda fountain (light and airy) versus the new addition to the building (dark and moody). It is a sight to see in person.

To Sip: Start with the Crime of Passion. It’s a vibrant orange drink made with Aperol, tequila, lime, passionfruit, and a kick of habanero.

To Savor: Order a few of the single-bite canapés for the table — we especially enjoyed the egg salad sandwich and caviar, a nod to the former soda fountain. The corn and truffle beignets were a favorite appetizer of the evening. Made with chive creme fraiche, there are about eight or so bites to share. A must-try at Mister Charles is the Uni Shells Carbonara. Savory and creamy, the pasta is topped with pancetta and bottarga. The A Bar N Ranch Wagyu New York Strip is another stunner with sauce au poivre. Order a side of pommes aligote to complement your meal.

Don’t leave without trying the Banana Pudding Baked Alaska. Lit on fire tableside, it may be one of the best Dallas desserts we’ve ever had.