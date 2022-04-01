Mill Collective Makes Its Mark in Round Top — Inside an American Furniture Revolution

Daniel Lefkowitz's environmentally conscious, sculptural chairs are formed from recycled newspaper pulp, among the highlights of the artisanal American-made furniture collection presented by Mill Collective at The Halles, Round Top.

Martin Zelonky's benches in buoyant, primary hues come to The Halles this spring presented by North Carolina-based Mill Collective making its Round Top and Texas debut.

Luciana Mikos and Tim Branscome are the co-founders of the innovative Mill Collective, a showcase for small-batch, handmade American furniture. The Mill Collective makes their Texas debut in Round Top at The Halles this spring. (Photo by Jeremy Kamiya)

Annie Evelyn's furnishing are among the American-made creations showcased by Mill Collective at The Halles in Round Top.

PaperCity‘s Catherine D. Anspon chats with Mill Collective Tim Branscome about Mill’s first time showing at the Round Top Spring Antiques Show. Mill Collective can be found at The Halles events venue through this Sunday, April 3.

On Mill Collective’s debut in Texas. And your first trip to Round Top.

Yes, Round Top will be the first time Mill Collective has exhibited in Texas, and the first time for the public to shop Mill Collective.

I visited Round Top last September, when my partner and I were in Austin looking for a suitable space to show Mill Collective. We had heard so much about Round Top over the years that we had to see it for ourselves.

After a whirlwind 24-hour tour of the town by our friend Cisco Pinedo, we had no doubt this would be the right spot to bring our group. The place exudes so much energy. Even before experiencing the show itself, we can tell it’s all about discovery, free enterprise and authenticity.

Makers featured at The Halles.

We’ve hand-picked our best makers for Round Top and are bringing a jaw-dropping assortment of handmade, high-quality pieces. I’m especially excited to bring Daniel Lefkowitz, Annie Evelyn and Martin Zelonky.

Each of these makers has a unique modern perspective, embracing color, unusual materials and whimsical designs. For example, Daniel Lefkowitz uses recycled newspaper pulp to make sculptural chairs. Annie Evelyn makes interactive and humorous furniture that creates joy. And Martin Zelonky’s modern benches are finished with multilayer, high-gloss automotive lacquer.

Martin Zelonky’s Blue Bench is finished with multilayer, high-gloss automotive lacquer, and is one of the stars of the Mill Collective artisan-made furniture collections debuting in Round Top.



On founding Mill Collective.

Big picture: We created Mill Collective to plant a seed of innovation in the U.S. furnishings sector and to support the entrepreneurial spirit of modern-day artisans.

I am highly entrepreneurial myself and have focused on furnishings throughout my career, collaborating with major design fair organizers in more than 20 countries to promote U.S. design. I was pleased to experience the blossoming of the Maker Movement in the U.S. when I returned to the U.S. after living in Europe.

Mill Collective was born to bridge the gap between what interior designers and clients want — authentic or customized designs — and what was available to them in the domestic market.

We organized a group of innovative makers who dedicate their days to handcrafting quality objects using sustainable practices. Their works have complementary style, quality and price level, marketed under a single umbrella.

Our shared platform of makers has grown to more than 75 studios across the country sold through Mill Collective. We have also launched an ecommerce business. The makers stay in their workshops creating and making – and we take care of the rest.

What’s in a name.

We began in an old textile mill in High Point, North Carolina, one with beautiful brick walls. Cisco Pinedo sponsored us and made the space available. Since then, we’ve been nomadic, activating neglected spaces, and are responsible for urban rejuvenation projects in downtown High Point, including where we are now, in the town’s oldest building, the courthouse.

The name Mill Collective speaks to working-class values, down and dirty — a return to the mills.

Mill Collective is showing at The Halles, Round Top through this Sunday, April 3. Find more information here.