Founder and lead designer of Contour Interior Design Nina Magon is creating The Nina Magon Lounge as part of Zadok Master Jewelers.
Founder and lead designer of her namesake studio, Nina Magon continues to expand her offerings.

Nina Magon Studio introduces its new tableware collection, here, the Alina pattern is embellished with strong graphic lines and pearlized spheres.

Nina Magon Studio introduces its new tableware collection, here, the Alina pattern is embellished with strong graphic lines and pearlized spheres.

Nina Magon's Aryan tabletop collection is inspired by the tack and various accouterments of the equestrian world.

Detail of Nina Magon's Aryan tabletop collection

The ceiling in the Kips Bay Decorator Show House bedroom is covered in Nina Magon wallpaper from her collection. The chandelier is her design as well. (Photo by Carmel Brantley)

Nina Magon Studio's Alina pendant for Studio M Lighting

Stratum from the Nina Magon collection for Studio M Lighting

Zeppelin linear pendant by Nina Magon for Studio M Lighting

Zeppelin single pendant by Nina Magon for Studio M Lighting

The Nina Magon Lounge at Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place

Home + Design / Design Notes

Houston Design Force Expands Her Talents to Tabletops — Nina Magon Keeps It Artistic

A New Partnership is Also On Tap

BY // 08.18.21
Founder and lead designer of her namesake studio, Nina Magon continues to expand her offerings.
Nina Magon Studio introduces its new tableware collection, here, the Alina pattern is embellished with strong graphic lines and pearlized spheres.
Nina Magon Studio introduces its new tableware collection, here, the Alina pattern is embellished with strong graphic lines and pearlized spheres.
Nina Magon's Aryan tabletop collection is inspired by the tack and various accouterments of the equestrian world.
Detail of Nina Magon's Aryan tabletop collection
The ceiling in the Kips Bay Decorator Show House bedroom is covered in Nina Magon wallpaper from her collection. The chandelier is her design as well. (Photo by Carmel Brantley)
Nina Magon Studio's Alina pendant for Studio M Lighting
Stratum from the Nina Magon collection for Studio M Lighting
Zeppelin linear pendant by Nina Magon for Studio M Lighting
Zeppelin single pendant by Nina Magon for Studio M Lighting
The Nina Magon Lounge at Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place
Founder and lead designer of her namesake studio, Nina Magon continues to expand her offerings.

Nina Magon Studio introduces its new tableware collection, here, the Alina pattern is embellished with strong graphic lines and pearlized spheres.

Nina Magon Studio introduces its new tableware collection, here, the Alina pattern is embellished with strong graphic lines and pearlized spheres.

Nina Magon's Aryan tabletop collection is inspired by the tack and various accouterments of the equestrian world.

Detail of Nina Magon's Aryan tabletop collection

The ceiling in the Kips Bay Decorator Show House bedroom is covered in Nina Magon wallpaper from her collection. The chandelier is her design as well. (Photo by Carmel Brantley)

Nina Magon Studio's Alina pendant for Studio M Lighting

Stratum from the Nina Magon collection for Studio M Lighting

Zeppelin linear pendant by Nina Magon for Studio M Lighting

Zeppelin single pendant by Nina Magon for Studio M Lighting

The Nina Magon Lounge at Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place

Houston-based creative design force Nina Magon continues to expand her sphere that began with residential, commercial and hospitality concepts, mushroomed to furniture design, then to lighting and now to tabletop collections. Nina Magon Studio has introduced two distinct lines of tableware, both of which speak to her bold, modernist esthetic.

The Alina pattern is embellished with strong graphic lines and pearlized spheres that ring reminiscent of modern, refined luxury. Each piece is infused with a subtle golden “NM”, emblematic of the Nina Magon Studio logo.

“The design has been carefully positioned by artisan decorators, and the exquisite placement on the range imbues your dinnerware collection with sophisticated opulence,” a release notes.

Nina Magon Studio introduces its new tableware collection, here, the Alina pattern is embellished with strong graphic lines and pearlized spheres.

Nina Magon’s Aryan collection is inspired by the tack and various accouterments of the equestrian world. Each piece in Aryan features elements and details akin to the harnesses and buckles that have found placement  in luxury houses including Hermès and Gucci. Each piece in the line features a trio of buckles reminiscent of those of an arena polo team.

The porcelain ware was designed in Portugal along with a capsule collection of furniture created especially for the Nina Magon Lounge in Zadok Jewelers’ new home in the Post Oak Place development. In fact, in its planning the lounge would double as a showroom for Nina Magon Studio’s lifestyle collections that include bespoke furniture, wall coverings, tables, rugs, lighting and more.

The tableware is available via Nina Magon Studio and at Zadok.

Shortly before introducing the tableware, the studio announced its partnership with Studio M Lighting, a new division of Maxim Lighting Group. The Nina Magon x Studio M Lighting Collection will debut at the High Point fall Market October 15-18. Magon fans will recall that she created the lighting — part chandelier, part sculpture — for her bedroom in the Kips Bay Showhouse Palm Beach. The designs hinted at the new collection.

“We identified Nina as the perfect partner for our first designer collaboration as she understands the needs of the high-end interior designers working in the residential, commercial and hospitality sectors,” says Nathan Sterling, director of production management at Maxim Lighting Group. “Her forward-thinking, modern approach to design has delivered lighting creations that are strikingly refreshing and unique.”

X