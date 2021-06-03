Elevating Design in Houston and Beyond — Mirador Group’s Impact is Undeniable and It’s Just Getting Started

The stunning hospitality design of Hearsay makes the dining experience that much more delicious.

The facade of Riva at the Park, one of Mirador Group's many Houston projects.

From the outside, 2521 Westgate displays a contemporary twist on neoclassical architecture. Upon entry through an arched gateway, a direct line of sight allows striking views through the front door, past the courtyard and entry foyer into a secluded pool courtyard with a spectacular two-story outdoor fireplace as the perfect centerpiece.

2521 Westgate Drive in Glendower Court was awarded the 2015-16 Sub-Zero Wolf KDC Kitchen of the Year Award and two 2017 ASID Ruby Awards for Best Outdoor Living Space and Best Primary Bath.

Walking into the Giorgetti is like stepping into the pages of the design catalog of one of Italy’s most admired heritage brands.

The traditional two-story single family residence with a simple gable roof projects urbane style living by incorporating contemporary materials such as the dark manganese brick.

Custom touches are prevalent throughout this private residence, including ceiling trim designed after spanish cathedrals, handcrafted saltillo and talavera tiles, custom millwork and lighting.

The always creative Mirador Group is celebrating 25 years of excellence in architecture and design. Having put its distinctive mark on notable high-rises, stunning homes and groundbreaking commercial projects over the years, the award-winning Houston firm is only growing its impact. Mirador Group offers an integrated architectural practice that encompasses commercial and residential architecture, interior architecture, interior design and landscape architecture.

Todd Blitzer founded Mirador Group in late 1995, naming it after the Spanish word meaning “a place that commands an extensive view.” The company’s direction has never wavered since.

“My goal has always been to bring a unique design vision to Houston while staying true to each client’s style and the betterment of Houston’s design landscape from master planning to complete design of structures and the entire site with meticulous material selection through completion of each design,” says Blitzer, the founding principal of Mirador Group.

Mirador Group’s Sophie at Bayou Bend combines clean lines with classic elements for a timeless appeal.

The firm’s designs have been lauded internationally and featured in publications ranging from Architectural Digest Italia to Architecture’s Digest Germany, Elle Décor Russia and Dwell. The work of Mirador Group continues to change the face of Houston. The firm continues to focus on the interaction between architecture and its community, with the goal of making lasting contributions through its projects.

By developing long-lasting partnerships with powerhouse local builders, notably Pelican Builders, Stolz Partners and Sims Luxury Builders, Mirador Group has become a shining light for Houston’s design community. Some of its groundbreaking Houston projects over the years include the Winlow Westheimer District, Katz Deli, WestMon Shopping Center, Giorgetti Houston, The Sophie at Bayou Bend, The Westmore, Riva at the Park and the historic 6 Courtlandt Place renovation, which was lauded in PaperCity’s 2020 design awards.

“The talented designers and architects at Mirador Group successfully helped us bring The Westmore Condominium to life,” says Robert Bland, the legendary founder of Pelican Builders. “Together, our design teams have been able to work seamlessly and efficiently to strengthen our commitment to high-rise condominium living in the wonderful city of Houston.”

Mirador Group principal Jerry Hooker joined the firm in 2011, adding another important dimension to its reach. Hooker brought design expertise from prestigious projects in New York City including the National 9/11 Memorial, World Trade Center, World Financial Center and Bette Midler’s New York Restoration Project.

“Long-lasting partnerships with some of Houston’s most talented builders and developers has helped us make an impact on design in the city,” Hooker says.

Now Hooker is the visionary behind some of Houston’s most luxurious condominium developments, most notably The Sophie at Bayou Bend and the pioneering Giorgetti Houston. Giorgetti Houston marks the first luxury-branded real estate project for the storied 120-year-old Italian furniture makers. And it’s in Houston, Texas — largely because of Mirador Group.

Beautiful and efficient restaurant design at Escalante’s.

“Partnering on two of Houston’s newest luxury condo developments, Giorgetti Houston and The Sophie at Bayou Bend, has been an exciting process from concept to finished product,” says Will Stolz, founder of Stolz Partners. “In Mirador Group, we have found a like-minded company that shares our passion for excellent design and a desire to bring innovative architecture to Houston.”

The clean lines of The Sophie at Bayou Bend are softened by classic elements, making it blend seamlessly with the surrounding Memorial Park neighborhood. Giorgetti Houston wraps you in warm wood tones. It is filled with magnificent Italian crafted furniture. It’s like stepping into the pages of the design catalog of one of Italy’s most admired heritage brands.

“Collaborating with Mirador Group on the architecture and design of Riva at the Park was a seamless process,” said Chris Sims, founder of Sims Luxury Builders. “Todd Blitzer, the creative force behind an innovative design for our luxury condo project, assembled a team of architectural, design and engineering professionals, who were responsive to our goals.

“Mirador Group has been a valued, effective partner from initial vision through project completion.”

Mirador Group is dedicating this anniversary year to the firm’s role in elevating the landscape of Houston design and its continued commitment to the community. With a quarter century of experience, successful collaborations and fascinating projects, which have pushed the boundaries and elevated the look and feel of its hometown, Mirador Group is still just getting started in some ways.

For these innovators, the best is truly still to come.

To learn more about the Mirador Group visit www.miradorgroup.com.