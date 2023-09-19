Reece Bath+Kitchen Debuts Its Latest Showroom in The Woodlands

Customers can select every product they need to create their space, as well as view various package options that are available for purchase, from appliances to tile work and cabinetry.

Backed by more than 100 years of incredible service, unparalleled products, and industry innovation, Reece Group brings together the trusted values of both MORSCO and Expressions Home Gallery its loyal customers have come to expect — in new locations around the country and with upgraded options and amenities to launch the company into the next successful century. “A global business with a local spirit” is the company’s vision as they merge reputable, well-known lines together and bring an interactive, user-friendly experience to Reece customers around the world, from its global headquarters in Australia to Reece Bath+Kitchen’s newest showroom in The Woodlands.

Backing the Brand

“Due to the decades of service that our brand suppliers have brought to households throughout the years, there’s a high chance that everyone’s home already has a piece of Reece,” says Division Head of Reece Bath+Kitchen, Michelle Kilmer. “Reece is a third-generation supplier,” she says, “which is a huge testament to each individual brand and the company as a whole, as well as a credit to its dedication to continuity, stability, quality, and service.”

Committed to understanding their customers, the Reece brand encompasses a family of long-established and trusted local distributors. At Reece USA, every employee ensures that customers obtain the products and expert advice they need and want, when they want it.

Not only is Reece committed to supporting its customers through installation, the company is dedicated to standing behind its brand and products for years to come, making the Reece brand a reliable household name. “We don’t just walk away,” says Kilmer, “after a product is delivered and installed. We’re there for the long haul, and our customer service and support are just a few of the hallmarks of our success.”

Bath + Kitchen: Showroom Experience

At Reece Bath+Kitchen, quality assurance begins with the customer experience. Showrooms are designed to seamlessly tell a story through beautiful vignettes that highlight each individual product as well as how they work together as a whole — eliminating the guesswork and replacing questions with answers and solutions for whole spaces, from start to finish. Customers can select every product they need to create their space, as well as view various package options that are available for purchase, from appliances to tile work and cabinetry.

“Whereas most showrooms are designed to differentiate vignettes with cabinetry, Reece showrooms allow the appliances to be the star of the show,” says Kilmer, “highlighting the products the customers are shopping for, rather than the ones they aren’t.”

Each vignette also features a QR code that links to in-depth product descriptions, making shopping easier than ever before. Customers can research and view their favorite products and compare options, even after leaving the showroom.

Reece carries this same mindset throughout their bathroom selections — even offering a selection of vanities for customers to choose from for their space — resulting in a comprehensive shopping experience created by designers with beautiful end results in mind.

A Bright Future

Thanks to the quality and values of Reece USA, customers can depend on the company as a leading supplier of bathroom and kitchen, plumbing, HVAC, and waterworks products.

“We’re excited to bring Reece to our markets, beginning with The Woodlands, Texas,” says Kilmer. “We are expanding rapidly, thanks to our reputation for quality, customer service and satisfaction — the Reece way.”