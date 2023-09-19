Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival has revealed its Fall events — Shooting with Chefs, Far Out Feast, and Night Market.
Shooting with Chefs is a clay shoot supporting local culinary talent.
GM Financial welcoms TCU Coach Sonny Dykes as this year's Marshal.
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Fort Worth Food + Wine Fest Fun Rolls Through Fall With New Night Market and The Parade of Lights Sees a Major Change

It's Big Events Season In Cowtown

BY // 09.19.23
Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival has revealed its Fall events — Shooting with Chefs, Far Out Feast, and Night Market.
Shooting with Chefs is a clay shoot supporting local culinary talent.
GM Financial welcomes TCU Coach Sonny Dykes as this year's Marshal.
The Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival takes place in the spring, but it is rolling out a new fall lineup of events to whet your appetite first. Yes, this is food festival for multiple seasons.

Shooting with the Chefs, the fest’s annual clay shoot, is scheduled for October 22. Entering costs $600 per four person team. This is a rare opportunity to network with celebrity chefs and proceeds from the event supports local grant programs and culinary scholarships. Lunch will be provided by Del Norte Tacos featuring Rosewood beef.

Then, on Wednesday, November 8, it’s time for the FAR OUT Feast. This is an evening with chefs Felipe Armenta and Graham Elliot of FAR OUT Hospitality. The magical meal will showcase the flavors and cuisine of some of Fort Worth’s best restaurants, including Maria’s Mexican Kitchen, Le Margot and the soon-to-open F1 Smokehouse and Cowboy Prime.

The dinner will take place at the Fort Worth Club from 6 pm to 9 pm on November 8. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, September 20 and cost $195 per person.

Finally, for the first time ever, Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival has planned a full festival event for the fall. The Night Market will take foodies on a tour of many cultures and cuisines. This night will be all about tasting some of the best street food they have to offer. It will take place on Thursday, November 30, from 6:30 pm to 9 pm at Panther Island Pavilion.

Attendees will be able to sample dishes from Mumbai to Mexico City. These global bites will be paired with a collection of unique mixed drinks from 15 top local mixologists, with each featuring a different spirit. Tickets cost $65 for general admission and $89 for early entry. Those tickets are also going on sale this Wednesday, September 20.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes will be the grand marshal for the Fort Worth Festival of Lights.
TCU coach Sonny Dykes will be the grand marshal for the Fort Worth Festival of Lights.

Fort Worth’s Parade Of Lights

While Christmas lights might still seem a ways off, Fort Worth’s annual Parade of Lights is just around the corner. It is scheduled for Sunday, November 19 at 6 pm in downtown. This year, onlookers are even being invited to take a seat. Reserved Street Seats are now available for purchase in advance.

The new reserved Street Seats start at $15 for kids and $17.50 for adults, and they are available for sale now here.

Now in its 41st year, the GM Financial Parade of Lights should bring another sold-out crowd for this year’s Holiday Magic-themed parade. Fort Worth-based GM Financial is already committed to title sponsorship of the hometown parade through 2027.

In honor of Texas Christian University’s 150th year, TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes will serve as the 2023 Parade of Lights Grand Marshal. Dykes led TCU to the national championship game last season, letting the Horned Frogs become the first school from the state of Texas to make the College Football Playoff (which started in 2014) and the first from the Big 12 Conference to reach the title game. So this year’s parade might have more than a tinge of purple.

From fall feasting to festive holiday lights, Fort Worth is already gearing up for an eventful run.

