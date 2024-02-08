Maisonettes will be a unique feature of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands and give residents direct access to the outdoors. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes)
Maisonettes will be a unique feature of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands and give residents direct access to the outdoors. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

Home + Design / Architecture

Getting a Sneak Peek Inside the Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands — Your First Look at the Interiors

Where Every Residence Will Feel Like an Estate Home

BY // 02.08.24
Maisonettes will be a unique feature of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands and give residents direct access to the outdoors. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes)
Generous room sizes and views of Lake Woodlands will be part of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. (Photo Courtesy of Howard Hughes)
Large windows at The Ritz-Carlton The Residences, The Woodlands will provide stunning views of Lake Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Howard Hughes)
The owners' boat house, pictured to the right, is a private area to store kayaks and canoes for use on Lake Woodlands. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The Grand Lobby at The Ritz Carton Residences, The Woodlands reflects the glamour of this new community.
An Olympic-length pool is just one of the outdoor amenities at the Ritz-Carton Residences, The Woodlands. (Photo by Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The Clubhouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will be a true retreat. (Photo by Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The infinity pool overlooks Lake Woodlands at Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. (Photo by Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands boast private dining rooms and plenty of little retreats.
The owners' wine cellar is just one of the special amenities at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. (Photo by Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The 111 residences at the much-anticipated Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands — the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residences in Texas —will be the work of New York architect firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects, led by Paul Whalen and Johnny Cruz. Now, PaperCity The Woodlands is giving you an exclusive sneak peek at the first renderings of what these coveted residences will look like on the inside.

“This project is unlike anything that’s ever been done in the Houston region,” president of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes Jim Carman says. “It’s not just The Woodlands — this is moving the market in the whole Houston region.  The private residences at The Ritz-Carlton Residences reflect the global expertise of Robert A.M. Stern Architects, with their classically inspired design that blends grand, classic gestures with regionally inspired design features.  Each home has been meticulously crafted in terms of functionality and material selection, balancing symmetry and proportion to provide owners with a luxurious and comfortable backdrop for contemporary living.”

There are few luxury brands like Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands anywhere else in Texas. That can be seen in the interior details being revealed here for the first time.

“The intent is to have each of these feel very much like an estate home, private residence or grand estate for these residents,” Carman says. “And so with that comes some unique floor plans.”

Robert A.M. Stern Architects partner Paul Whalen reveals that the development is being  influenced by the work of renowned architect John Staub, who built 31 River Oaks mansions in addition to multiple notable building at Rice University and throughout Houston.

“When I think some people talk about luxury, they think what does that mean?” Whalen says. “Luxury? It certainly is beautiful details and lovely materials and all that. But I think more than that, it’s the careful consideration of a design.”

Large windows at The Ritz-Carlton The Residences, The Woodlands will provide stunning views of Lake Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Howard Hughes)
Large windows at The Ritz-Carlton The Residences, The Woodlands will provide stunning views of Lake Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Howard Hughes)

With more than 1,200 feet of shoreline on Lake Woodlands, accessible to all the residents of this project, the outdoor amenities will be impressive at Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands too.

“There’s a cutting garden,’ Carman says. “It’s flowers, herbs on the common area of the property. Our residents will have outdoor dining/kitchen areas. We will have a boathouse for owners. We’ve got a sports court where residents can play pickleball. Those are just some of the outdoor amenities that that make this a truly unique project.”

There are 39 floor plans, starting with two bedroom residences. But options abound. “We’ll have what’s called a two plus which adds a den,” Carman notes. “We have three bedrooms and three plus. We have some some larger units and penthouse units as well.”

Luxury Details Set Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands Apart

Whalen believes that the residences will have a sense of “grandness and charm at the same time.” These are the details that make a luxury project truly luxurious.

The consideration of every detail will be evident at Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. Designed to take advantage of a rare eight acre site overlooking Lake Woodlands, each of the private residences in the building will feature impressive views across Lake Woodlands and the community.

“Being on the water is spectacular,” Whalen says. “That is what this is all about. And we’ve designed this building so that it is all about the water. Everybody gets to view that water.”

Within this overall luxury world, there are details that set each residence apart.

“These features are also giving the building a sense that you can be an individual — you can have an individual life inside this building,” Whalen says. “You can be the person that has that a window at the bottom or another type of bay window at the top or you could have a setback terrace.”

Generous room sizes and views of Lake Woodlands will be part of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. (Photo Courtesy of Howard Hughes)
Generous room sizes and views of Lake Woodlands will be part of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. (Photo Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

While specifics about the units aren’t yet available, one certainty is that the rooms are generously sized. With high ceilings in the living areas.

“They’re what you would expect in a home of this type and for people that are leaving their single family homes,” Carman says. “We know that a lot of these residents are likely to be moving from single family homes, downsizing and used to those tall ceilings. So we’ve certainly addressed that in the design of the project.”

Sales for the Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will begins shortly. The majority of buyer interest so far is coming from those who already live in The Woodlands area, according to Carman.

“They’re interested for the very reason that we started putting this together,” he says. “We knew that there was a demand for folks to have a more convenient lifestyle, to have that lock and leave ability to really make life more simple, but yet still have that luxury and that highly amenitized experience.

“We’re excited to bring it to The Woodlands and into the community.”

