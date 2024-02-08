The 4 Hottest New Dallas Restaurants — And What To Order at Each Spot

From Jon Alexis (TJ’s Seafood, Ramble Room), this new American dining concept took over a former Luby’s Cafeteria in East Dallas. Designed by Hatsumi Kuzuu, the space is decked out in Texas art and features a resort-style indoor/outdoor bar with backlit Mexican tile, a turfed patio, oversized furniture, new live oak trees, and more. Some decor highlights include vintage kayaks, lake maps, and a “Cadillac Ranch”-style graffiti sign by local artist Jenna Fredde. It’s super kid-friendly (Birdie’s was at capacity with youngsters and their parents when we visited one Friday evening), so if you’re looking for a romantic evening out this wouldn’t be the place. But, if you want a cool, spacious hangout with an outdoor patio and good food, this is the spot. It’s walk-in seating only, so prep yourself for a wait time, especially during the weekend.

Best Bites: Start with the spicy tuna wonton tacos. Alexis is known for his fish (it states on the menu that all seafood is curated by TJ’s) and this light, flavorful starter is a must-order. Three tacos are topped with raw ahi tuna, avocado, slaw, ponzu, spicy aioli, and sesame. Another favorite appetizer is the birria sliders — four Hawaiian rolls filled with roasted beef, melted cheese, cilantro, and onion. It comes with a small cup of beef broth for dipping and they are delicious. For mains, the flat iron steak is a surprising hit served with Brussels sprouts and cheesy grits. The server asked us if we wanted it “pink” or “not pink” leading us to believe maybe it would be overcooked. But the meat came out medium with black pepper sauce, and it was great. We also opted for one of the bowl options (there are three) — the Mediterranean shrimp bowl. If you’re looking for something a bit lighter (and healthier), these are the way to go.