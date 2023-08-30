The Woodlands’ Beloved Chairman’s Ball Brings More Tabletop Decorating Fun and Jim Carman Love

Enterprise took home honors in the Best Done for You tabletop category.

The best did it yourself went to Camp Bow Wow.

The best use of the theme went to the Marriott.

Jim and Leigh Ann Carman get into the cowboy spirit outside the ballroom at the Marriott Waterway.

Jim Carman was recognized by JJ Hollie for his term as Chairman of the Board.

The outgoing chairman of the Woodlands Chamber of Commerce Jim Carman went out in style at the 45th annual Chairman’s Ball, built around a Deep in the Heart of Texas theme. The beloved event at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center honored Carman, president of the Houston region for The Howard Hughes Corporation, and was chaired by Debbie Kaschik and Melissa Young and Chamber Board vice president of signature events Nicole Preston.

“It has been both a privilege and an honor to serve as the chairman of The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce this past year,” Carman says. “This year’s Chairman’s Ball, themed ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas,’ serves as a clear reminder of the strength and unity that pulses through our local businesses.

“Beyond its title, this event represents a celebration of our collective accomplishments, resilience and unwavering spirit.”

The evening featured dinner, dancing and even live music from both a mariachi band and Gone to Texas. Guests could get their cowboy hat shaped, their boots shined and create memories at multiple photo booth stations. One clear highlight of the evening? A surprise performance of “Deep in the Heart of Texas” from the kids of The Mitchell Choir.

One of the unique aspects of The Chairman’s Ball is the Tabletop Decorators competition. It’s something that many in the community look forward to every year. Awards are handed out in several categories. This year’s winners include Best Newcomer: AG Leather; Best Did It Yourself: Camp Bow Wow; Best Done for You: Enterprise Holdings; Best Use of Theme: The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center; and People’s Choice: Market Street.

“Every year this event brings the community together for a fantastic evening of connections and an atmosphere that is unique to the Chairman’s Ball,” Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce president & CEO J.J. Hollie says. “People embrace a new theme each year and look forward to seeing how the dinner, outfits, decorations and spectacular tabletop decorators bring it to life.”

With Carman’s run as chairman coming to a close, incoming chairman Brian Albert of The Strong Firm takes over for the 2023-2024 term.