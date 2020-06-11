Del Monte 3736 IMG 048_1_1
The Milieu Designer Showhouse family room designed by Darryl Carter in the 7,500 square foot home in River Oaks.

Another view of the family room that is flooded with light from a vast expanse of windows.

To the left of the entry, the formal dining room, designed by Glasser Cooper, beckons.

The formal living room designed by Pamela Pierce.

A fresh modern take on a classic kitchen design with island seating, easy access built in cabinetry, honed calacatta counters, and huge built in refrigerator, designed Shannon Bowers.

The Master Suite designed by Colette van den Thillart and Nicky Haslam.

Another view to the Master Suite designed by Colette van den Thillart and Nicky Haslam.

Her closet in the master suite includes a makeup vanity and velvet-lined drawers.

One of two master baths, a must for expansive River Oaks dwellings.

This secondary bedroom, designed by Lisa Fine, features upholstered walls, large closet, hardwood floors, built in bookcase, and ensuite bath.

Detail of the whimsical bedroom.

A bathroom en suite with a secondary bedroom.

One of two powder rooms on the first floor of the 7,500 square foot house.

The second floor game room designed by Pamela Pierce.

Secondary Bedroom (designed by Kathryn Ireland) with great natural light, hardwood floors, ensuite bath, and a huge walk in closet.

This Secondary Bedroom (designed by Eleanor Cummings) adds charm and sophisticated design with a geometric, painted wood floor by Segreto.

A secondary bedroom is designed by Jennifer Vaughn Miller.

Is this the chicest utility room on the planet? Possibly.

The outdoor patio is ideal for entertaining.

The outdoor entertaining area includes a fireplace and ample seating.

Home + Design / Design Notes

Inside a Stunning River Oaks Showhouse — 11 Top Interior Designers Make a Grand Statement

Tour This Grand Country Worthy House For Yourself

06.10.20
The Milieu Designer Showhouse family room designed by Darryl Carter in the 7,500 square foot home in River Oaks.

Another view of the family room that is flooded with light from a vast expanse of windows.

To the left of the entry, the formal dining room, designed by Glasser Cooper, beckons.

The formal living room designed by Pamela Pierce.

A fresh modern take on a classic kitchen design with island seating, easy access built in cabinetry, honed calacatta counters, and huge built in refrigerator, designed Shannon Bowers.

The Master Suite designed by Colette van den Thillart and Nicky Haslam.

Another view to the Master Suite designed by Colette van den Thillart and Nicky Haslam.

Her closet in the master suite includes a makeup vanity and velvet-lined drawers.

One of two master baths, a must for expansive River Oaks dwellings.

This secondary bedroom, designed by Lisa Fine, features upholstered walls, large closet, hardwood floors, built in bookcase, and ensuite bath.

Detail of the whimsical bedroom.

A bathroom en suite with a secondary bedroom.

One of two powder rooms on the first floor of the 7,500 square foot house.

The second floor game room designed by Pamela Pierce.

Secondary Bedroom (designed by Kathryn Ireland) with great natural light, hardwood floors, ensuite bath, and a huge walk in closet.

This Secondary Bedroom (designed by Eleanor Cummings) adds charm and sophisticated design with a geometric, painted wood floor by Segreto.

A secondary bedroom is designed by Jennifer Vaughn Miller.

Is this the chicest utility room on the planet? Possibly.

The outdoor patio is ideal for entertaining.

The outdoor entertaining area includes a fireplace and ample seating.

When 11 notable interior designers teamed up with a highly-regarded custom homebuilder for a charitable showhouse in River Oaks, the result was, as might be expected, a grand statement on design. The Milieu Designer Showhouse tour takes place this weekend with ticket sales benefitting Clayton Dabney for Kids With Cancer.

The 7,500 square foot dwelling at 3736 Del Monte was designed by Mirador‘s Jennifer Hamelet in the traditions of British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, noted for his exceptional country houses as well as public buildings (the British Embassy in Washington D.C.) and war monuments. Designers from across the country and Europe were tasked with decorating specific areas of the home in a fresh, sophisticated esthetic.

Heading the showhouse is interior designer Pamela Pierce, founder and editor in chief of Milieu, a quarterly design magazine. In a statement, she addressed the concerns of the coronavirus.

We have thought long and hard about how and when to proceed with the event, given that our first concern is the health, well-being, and continued safety of everyone involved with the Showhouse and Clayton Dabney,” Pierce notes in her statement.

To that end, guests will be allowed to tour the house in small increments allowing for safe social-distancing practices.

Tour tickets are $35 and are available here and by credit card at the door.

The five bedroom, six and a half bath dwelling at 3736 Del Monte, is on the market for $6 million and is listed with Lisa Kornhauser and Laura Sweeney of Compass.

Designers participating in the show house are Shannon Bowers, Shannon Bowers Designs; Darryl Carter, Darryl Carter Inc.; Eleanor Cummings, Eleanor Cummings Interior Design; Lisa Fine, Lisa Fine Textiles; Carol Glasser & Becky Cooper, Glasser Cooper Interiors; Nicky Haslam & Colette van den Thillart, NH Design & Colette van den Thillart Interior Design; Kathryn Ireland, Kathryn M. Ireland; Pamela Pierce, Pierce Designs; and Jennifer Vaughn Miller, Vaughn Miller Studio.

Take a closer look inside the River Oaks showhouse:

