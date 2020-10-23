PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Home + Design / Round Top

Hot Props in the Hill Country — Own Your Own Round Top Farm, Ranch, or Even an Antiques Venue

5 Special Properties to Swoon Over

BY // 10.23.20
Antiques fairs, fabulous local restaurants and watering holes, rolling hills and a sky filled with stars. . . Round Top and its environs beckon louder than ever. We scouted the area for the most picturesque farms — and an antiques venue as well — all available for sale. Who doesn’t fancy having their own rural retreat?

Modern Farmhouse

This beautiful new modern farmhouse-style home is filled with natural light, thanks to walls of windows — all the better to showcase the bucolic property filled with live oaks. You’ll find us with a glass of crisp Sauvignon Blanc by the firepit après, a stroll through the 1.5 miles of trails.

5102 Ullrich Road, Fayetteville
Listing Price: $3,775,000
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4 full; 2 half
Square footage: 3,600
Acreage: 47.8
Contact: Lilla Blackburn, Round Top Real Estate, 713.301.3012, lblackburn@roundtoprealestate.com

Triple Creek Ranch

This dogtrot cabin dates to 1800, pre-Texas independence, and has ties to Stephen F. Austin. A little trivia for your guests: Sam Houston slept here. Triple Creek Ranch is a quintessential Round Top country retreat — the historic main house, guest cottage, barn with game room, gardens, orchard, and chicken coop are all about rustic charm. With more than 97 rolling acres, Triple Creek feels worlds away, but it’s only 1.5 miles from Round Top town square.

1711 Highway 237 South, Round Top
Listing Price: $3,850,000
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 5
Square footage: 2,500
Acreage: 97.35
Contact: Linda Plant, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, 713.520.1981, linda.plant@sothebyshomes.com

Twin Hills Farm

If you’re longing for a country getaway, complete with a white Victorian farmhouse, horse stables, cattle pens, guest house, and ample acreage dappled with ponds, then Twin Hills Farm is the property for you. The gorgeous historic home dates to 1885 and is named for two hills that sit side by side, making for great options for additional home sites, if you’re the type that has Curtis & Windham on speed dial.

5343 Schilhab Bottom Loop, Schulenburg
Listing Price: $3,700,000
Bedrooms: 7
Bathrooms: 4 full; 2 half
Square footage: 2,095
Acreage: 416.57
Contacts: Walter Bering, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, 713.558.3232, walter.bering@sothebyshomes.com; Linda Plant, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, 713.520.1981, linda.plant@sothebyshomes.com

The Lush Life

More than 89 acres of landscaped perfection give this ranch a wow factor. Native wildlife pasture, hay meadow, and scores of irrigated trees and flowers along manicured paths are the perfect escape from city life. The equally impressive home is ideal for entertaining. We imagine ourselves tending to our topiaries in the climate-controlled solarium.

8025 Eberhardt Road, Burton
Listing Price: $3,495,000
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Square footage: 5,199
Acreage: 89.53
Contact: Sandy Reed, Sandy Reed Country Properties, 979.966.3052, sandy@sandyreed.com

Antiques Venue

It’s time to embrace your getaway-from-it-all business dream. A prime multi-use space on antiques row Highway 237 is now available. The 9.5 acres currently house six buildings, from a 7,488-square-foot antiques showroom to an old farmhouse. Antiques showroom? Bed and breakfast? Restaurant? Designer RV park? We can’t wait to write about your latest new venture.

2110 Texas 237, Carmine
Listing Price: $1,250,000
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square footage: 14,000
Acreage: 9.5
Contact: Andrea Schutter-Riebeling, Coldwell Banker, 832.816.1000, andreacoldwellbankeragent10@gmail.com

For more on Round Top, go to RoundTop.com. To read about PaperCity‘s Round Top plans, check out the full story.

