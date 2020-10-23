Napa Valley Winery Couple Embraces a Special Tasting Event That Will Bring Their Wines Right to Your Door in Texas

Do you have your tickets for PaperCity‘s CellarSelect yet? This special Napa Valley wine tasting event is no ordinary virtual affair.

Mark your calendar for November 12, because it’s a red-letter day for oenophiles. Four top Napa Valley wine producers, SOMM TV and Napa’s Connector-in-Chief Scotti Stark will come into your home for an evening of conversation, learning, and, of course, great wine that will be delivered right to your door.

Ten wines (plus accoutrements) will be sent to your home, selections from Cimarossa, Behrens Family Winery, Di Costanzo and Harumph Wines. While tasting, you’ll be treated to SOMM TV’s cinematic portrayals of wineries (view all of the episodes on November 12th, or dip into them at your leisure) and the terroirs and people behind the wines.

This is a virtual event, with a live forum that will allow participants to pose questions to the winemakers and winery owners, Stark and the SOMM TV filmmakers.

To prepare you for this special wine night, we’re taking a look at participating wineries. We began with Behrens Family Winery., Now, we head to Cimarossa, a “red hilltop” situated 2,100 feet above sea level on Howell Mountain.

Corry Dekker and Dino Dina, owners of Cimarossa, reside on Howell Mountain.

Corry Dekker and Dr. Dino Dina, the owners of Cimarossa, met in the biotechnology field, which employed them both, and the West Coast lifestyle cemented their love of wine. The married couple — and their dogs, Galileo and Tobias — live on Howell Mountain, where they grow grapes planted in three vineyards — Riva di Ponente, Riva di Levante and Rian. (The duo also makes olive oil from some 1,200 trees planted on the estate.)

A bird’s-eye view of the Cimarossa property

Dina, who was born and raised in Genoa, Italy, purchased the estate in 1997, and Cimarossa’s (pronounced “Chimarossa”) first vintage dates to 2003. Fifteen acres of the 60-acre property are planted with vines, primarily cabernet sauvignon. The Cimarossa team — Mia Klein has been the winemaker here since 2009 — also produces sauvignon blanc and nebbiolo.

Cimarossa wines are sold mainly in California, but for PaperCity’s CellarSelect, they’ll arrive right at your door in Texas. This Napa Valley wine tasting lets you experience wines you’d otherwise have to visit Napa to drink.

Here’s what you’ll sample from Cimarossa during the CellarSelect experience:

Cimarossa Rive di Cimarossa Estate Cabernet Sauvignon (2016)

Cimarossa Riva di Ponente Estate Cabernet Sauvignon (2017)

Cimarossa Buriana Estate Cabernet Sauvignon (2017)

For all of the details and ticket options, go to the full PaperCity CellarSelect site. Your price of admission entitles you to discounts on featured wines (because you will want to add these bottles to your cellar), a one-year subscription to SOMM TV, and a chance to win the CellarSelect Grand Prize. A $150 ticket gets a tasting kit delivered right to your door that includes tasting samples (three ounce pours) of nine-plus wines, light snacks and accoutrements, exclusive access to the three tasting SOMM TV episodes produced by Wise, those exclusive discounts on full bottles of the featured wines and that one-year subscription to SOMM TV.

The Ultimate Wine Night

To enjoy a truly extravagant evening, there are also a limited number of unique entertaining packages that will wow colleagues, friends, or prospective clients. These $3,250 packages will set up a private wine tasting in your home for up to eight guests with a caterer and waiter provided.

You won’t even have to worry about the stemware. That — and all the food for the evening — is also included. Of course, only a limited number of these packages are available.

Get more details on CellarSelect here and get 15 percent off the regular price with a special Early Bird Promo Code (EARLY 15). The discount is available through this Sunday, October 25.