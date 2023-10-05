Adam Blackman abd David Cruz are coming to Texas Design Week Dallas.
Adam Blackman abd David Cruz are coming to Texas Design Week Dallas.

Eighteenth-century sofa and Mike Diaz Patria candlesticks (Photo by David Ross)

A Blackman Cruz environment with rare Carlo Bugatti carved furniture, including a settee from the estate of Marchesa Luisa Casat (Photo by David Ross)

Primal table lamps (Photo by David Ross)

Eighteenth-century Sicilian Baroque mirror (Courtesy Wright)

Clarke & Reilly sofa upholstered with antique hand-embroidered manton de Manila at Blackman Cruz (Photo by Sidney Bensimon)

Blackman Cruz's new book "Beauty & Mischief: The Design Alchemy of Blackman Cruz"

Home + Design / Texas Design Week

TXDW Dallas — Blackman Cruz Celebrates 30 Years

Get Tickets to Hear This Fabulous Design Duo at Texas Design Week Dallas

10.05.23
Adam Blackman abd David Cruz are coming to Texas Design Week Dallas.
Adam Blackman and David Cruz will center an illustrated talk, cocktails and a book signing at Texas Design Week Dallas. For more information and tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

In 1993, when Adam Blackman and David Cruz opened their Los Angeles showroom on La Cienega Boulevard, established antiques dealers in the area referred to them as “the junk store on the corner.”

Despite the initial snub, Blackman Cruz quickly developed a following among top interior designers, art world professionals and celebrities who were drawn to the eccentric mix of industrial pieces and curiosities, along with European and American furnishings. The store was known for its Friday-night speakeasies, extravagant window displays and macabre collections of mug shots, coffin carts and embalming slabs. All improbably balanced by rare pieces by Frank Lloyd Wright, Jean Prouvé and Arturo Pani.

In 2007, the showroom moved to Highland Avenue in a building once occupied by the storied gay disco Probe, where it has remained. The new space allowed for greater creativity, including the creation of exquisitely styled environments as a way to display Adam Blackman and David Cruz’s  unusual and provocative wares.

If Blackman Cruz’s macabre-chic aesthetic was years ahead of its time, so were those environments, which spanned a variety of centuries and design styles. Interspersed between sumptuously styled vignettes of pre-Columbian Mesoamerica and 1950s Italy, you might stumble across a pair of French 19th-century mirrored brothel chairs or a sculptural display of antique barbells.

It’s an exquisite push-pull, attributed to the co-owners’ fundamental differences in tastes and backgrounds. 

629 BlackmanCruz_PLC_April17
Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Texas Design Week Dallas
