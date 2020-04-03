Revisiting the Most Beautiful Rooms in Texas

Paul Rudolph designed the Bass house in Fort Worth in 1970. A dramatic cantilever overlooks an alley of pleached oaks. The gardens were designed by Russell Page, Robert Zion and Anne Bass.

In honor of making a life at home, we’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful Texas interiors discovered in PaperCity’s editor Rebecca Sherman’s home features throughout the years. Talk a virtual walk down memory lane with us as we step into Brian Bolke’s Lionel Morrison-designed gem along Dallas’ Katy Trail, or an ultra glamorous Hollywood Regency-style stunner in Houston.

Gather inspiration and maybe even a newfound appreciation for the space you call yours.

Houston’s Hollywood Regency House

Interior designer Renea Abbott keeps things dramatic in her personal black-and-white retreat.

Revisit the original story here.

A Renovated Lionel Morrison Gem Along the Katy Trail

Brian Bolke and his husband, Faisal Halum, purchased and renovated a spectacular Lionel Morrison-designed home with the help of Gonzalo Bueno of interiors and architecture firm Ten Plus Three.

Revisit the original story here.

(photo by Lisa Petrole)

A Texas Artist’s Stunning Little House in the Sky

Texas artist Pam Nelson painted the balcony of her Turtle Creek high-rise with silver metallic paint, referencing the building’s architect, George Dahl.

Revisit the original story here.

(photo by Lisa Petrole)

The Spa House — Tasteful Renovation of Art Loving Couple’s Dallas Home

Christian Lacroix Butterfly Parade wallpaper takes center stage in the powder room of Maxine Trowbridge’s spa-like Dallas retreat, designed with the help of architect Joshua Nimmo and designer Brant McFarlain.

Revisit the original story here.

(photo by Lisa Petrole)

A Celebrity Stylist Embraces the Cool, ’70 Vibes of Her Dallas Home

Nini Nguyen counts Rihanna among her clients, and puts together a room—with designer James McInroe—like any great outfit.

Revisit the original story here.

(Photo by Lisa Petrole)

Two Eclectic Homes in Trophy Club Are a Master Class in Mixing Periods and Styles

After a fire destroyed one of her husband’s offices in Trophy Club, designer Judy Aldridge refurnished it with an antique sofa upholstered in vintage embroidered fabric from Guatemala.

Revisit the original story here.

(Photo by Lisa Petrole)

How a Fort Worth Lifestyle Influencer Renovated Her House Crush Into a Home — One Fabulous Piece at a Time

It was love at first sight the minute Fort Worth influencer Bradley Agather stepped onto the front porch of her Texas home. “I’ve always wanted a house with an orange front door, and this house had one. I’ve also loved pineapples ever since I was little — and it had a pineapple door knocker.”

Revisit the original story here.

(photo by Pär Bengtsson)

A Lost English House Gets Reborn as One of Tony Highland Park’s Most Stunning Homes

An English tufted-leather chair, circa 1930, in the library of Joseph Minton’s historic Texas home in Highland Park.

Revisit the original story here.

An English tufted-leather chair, circa 1930, in the library of Joseph Minton’s historic Highland Park home. (photo by Pär Bengtsson)

This Dallas Designer and Architect’s Handcrafted Home is Relaxed Luxury at its Best

A breezy living room in Chad Dorsey’s laidback ‘Surf Shack’ in Dallas’ Forest Hills. The designer fell in love with the rugged wood-slab coffee table 15 years ago at a sample sale.

Revisit the original story here.

(Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Dallas’ Own Italian Villa is an Oak Cliff Marvel

Artwork created by owners James Ferrara and real estate tycoon David Griffin is hung gallery-style in their Oak Cliff library.

Revisit the original story here.

(photo by Lisa Petrole)

This Chic Dallas Townhouse is a Sexy, Soulful Stunner

Legendary fashion editor Tracy Achor Hayes’ Dallas townhouse features custom shelves and a vintage claw-foot table.

Revisit the original story here.

(photo by Shayna Fontana)

A Bayou Runs Through a Swanky Houston High-Rise

Vintage palm-tree floor lamps by Maison Jansen adorn the dining room of a sky-high retreat.

Revisit the original story here.

(photo by Casey Dunn)

Anne Bass’ Stunning Home in Fort Worth

Paul Rudolph designed the Bass house in Fort Worth in 1970. A dramatic cantilever overlooks an alley of pleached oaks. The gardens were designed by Russell Page, Robert Zion and Anne Bass.

Revisit the original story here.