Revisiting the Most Beautiful Rooms in Texas
Allow These Cool, Lavish, and Carefully Culled Corners to Inspire at HomeBY Caitlin Clark // 04.03.20
Interior designer Renea Abbott keeps things dramatic in her personal black-and-white retreat in Houston.
Interior designer Renea Abbott.
Brian Bolke and his husband, Faisal Halum, purchased and renovated a spectacular Lionel Morrison-designed home along Dallas' Katy Trail with the help of Gonzalo Bueno of interiors and architecture firm Ten Plus Three. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
The home was redesigned with the couple's dog, Gator, in mind. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
Brian Bolke, Faisal Halum, and Gonzalo Bueno. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
Texas artist Pam Nelson painted the balcony of her Turtle Creek high-rise with silver metallic paint, referencing the building's architect, George Dahl. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
Texas artist Pam Nelson in her Turtle Creek Boulevard home. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
Christian Lacroix Butterfly Parade wallpaper takes center stage in the powder room of Maxine Trowbridge's spa-like Dallas retreat. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
PaperCity editor-at-large Maxine Trowbridge in her spa-like home. (portrait by Tony Krash)
Celebrity stylist Nini Nguyen embraces her home's cool, contemporary '70s vibes. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
Fashion stylist Nini Nguyen. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
After a fire destroyed one of her husband's offices in Trophy Club, designer Judy Aldridge refurnished it with an antique sofa upholstered in vintage embroidered fabric from Guatemala. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
Interior designer Judy Aldridge in one of her Trophy Club homes. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
It was love at first sight the minute Fort Worth influencer Bradley Agather stepped onto the front porch. “I’ve always wanted a house with an orange front door, and this house had one. I’ve also loved pineapples ever since I was little — and it had a pineapple door knocker.” (photo by Pär Bengtsson)
Bradley Agather Means in her Fort Worth home. (photo by Pär Bengtsson)
An English tufted-leather chair, circa 1930, in the library of Joseph Minton's historic Highland Park home. (photo by Pär Bengtsson)
Kevin Peavy and Joseph Minton at their home in Highland Park. (photo by Pär Bengtsson)
A breezy living room in Chad Dorsey’s laidback ‘Surf Shack’ in Forest Hills. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Dallas designer Chad Dorsey. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Artwork created by owners James Ferrara and real estate tycoon David Griffin is hung gallery-style in their Oak Cliff library. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
James Ferrara and David Griffin.
Legendary fashion editor Tracy Achor Hayes' chic Dallas townhouse features custom shelves and a vintage claw-foot table. (photo by Shayna Fontana)
Tracy Achor Hayes, a fashion editor at the Dallas Morning News for more than 30 years, in her home. (photo by Shayna Fontana)
Vintage palm-tree floor lamps by Maison Jansen adorn the dining room of a swanky Houston high-rise. (photo by Casey Dunn)
Paul Rudolph designed the Bass house in Fort Worth in 1970. A dramatic cantilever overlooks an alley of pleached oaks. The gardens were designed by Russell Page, Robert Zion and Anne Bass.
In honor of making a life at home, we’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful Texas interiors discovered in PaperCity’s editor Rebecca Sherman’s home features throughout the years. Talk a virtual walk down memory lane with us as we step into Brian Bolke’s Lionel Morrison-designed gem along Dallas’ Katy Trail, or an ultra glamorous Hollywood Regency-style stunner in Houston.
Gather inspiration and maybe even a newfound appreciation for the space you call yours.
Houston’s Hollywood Regency House
A Renovated Lionel Morrison Gem Along the Katy Trail
Brian Bolke and his husband, Faisal Halum, purchased and renovated a spectacular Lionel Morrison-designed home with the help of Gonzalo Bueno of interiors and architecture firm Ten Plus Three.
A Texas Artist’s Stunning Little House in the Sky
The Spa House — Tasteful Renovation of Art Loving Couple’s Dallas Home
Christian Lacroix Butterfly Parade wallpaper takes center stage in the powder room of Maxine Trowbridge’s spa-like Dallas retreat, designed with the help of architect Joshua Nimmo and designer Brant McFarlain.
A Celebrity Stylist Embraces the Cool, ’70 Vibes of Her Dallas Home
Nini Nguyen counts Rihanna among her clients, and puts together a room—with designer James McInroe—like any great outfit.
Two Eclectic Homes in Trophy Club Are a Master Class in Mixing Periods and Styles
After a fire destroyed one of her husband’s offices in Trophy Club, designer Judy Aldridge refurnished it with an antique sofa upholstered in vintage embroidered fabric from Guatemala.
How a Fort Worth Lifestyle Influencer Renovated Her House Crush Into a Home — One Fabulous Piece at a Time
It was love at first sight the minute Fort Worth influencer Bradley Agather stepped onto the front porch of her Texas home. “I’ve always wanted a house with an orange front door, and this house had one. I’ve also loved pineapples ever since I was little — and it had a pineapple door knocker.”
A Lost English House Gets Reborn as One of Tony Highland Park’s Most Stunning Homes
An English tufted-leather chair, circa 1930, in the library of Joseph Minton’s historic Texas home in Highland Park.
This Dallas Designer and Architect’s Handcrafted Home is Relaxed Luxury at its Best
A breezy living room in Chad Dorsey’s laidback ‘Surf Shack’ in Dallas’ Forest Hills. The designer fell in love with the rugged wood-slab coffee table 15 years ago at a sample sale.
Dallas’ Own Italian Villa is an Oak Cliff Marvel
Artwork created by owners James Ferrara and real estate tycoon David Griffin is hung gallery-style in their Oak Cliff library.
This Chic Dallas Townhouse is a Sexy, Soulful Stunner
Legendary fashion editor Tracy Achor Hayes’ Dallas townhouse features custom shelves and a vintage claw-foot table.
A Bayou Runs Through a Swanky Houston High-Rise
Vintage palm-tree floor lamps by Maison Jansen adorn the dining room of a sky-high retreat.
Anne Bass’ Stunning Home in Fort Worth
Paul Rudolph designed the Bass house in Fort Worth in 1970. A dramatic cantilever overlooks an alley of pleached oaks. The gardens were designed by Russell Page, Robert Zion and Anne Bass.
