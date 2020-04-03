Popular Dallas-Fort Worth Baking Company is Now Offering Fresh Breads Delivered to Your Door

Who couldn't use some fresh baked comfort bread right now? (Photo by Irina Ba on Unsplash)

Since 1978, Signature Baking Co. has been a supplier of bread, buns, and rolls for restaurants and large entertainment venues in Dallas-Fort Worth. Now, in the wake of COVID-19, the company is pivoting to a direct-to-consumer approach, offering their fresh baked items for delivery to DFW doorsteps. Who couldn’t use some comfort bread right now?

Founded by Oscar DeSouza, a third-generation baker, Signature Baking Co.‘s offerings are often found at Dallas Mavericks or Cowboys games, and local restaurants such as Maple & Motor, Hudson House, and Goodfriend Beer Garden & Burger House. Now, DeSouza’s son, OJ, is looking back to his great grandparents’ business model to inform the company’s future.

“We had been thinking of doing something like this for a while, but COVID-19 gave us a push that we couldn’t ignore,” says OJ in a release. “With many of our client’s shut down, we still want to keep feeding our community with gourmet fresh bread, but in the safety of their homes. We have the capacity to produce tens of thousands of buns a day and are hiring new drivers to deliver throughout the metroplex.”

Along with monthly subscriptions ranging from one loaf a week ($20 a month) to three loaves a week ($60 a month), Signature Baking Co. is also doing their part to give back to the struggling service industry community. They’ve hired recently laid-off employees from restaurant partners Twisted Root and Truck Yard to deliver breads all over the metroplex. And all delivery fees ($4.99 per a delivery) will go straight to the delivery driver.

If you’re looking to order some dinner rolls, specialty BBQ buns, cinnamon swirl raisin bread, or something for your upcoming Easter holiday meal, add on delivery items to subscriptions can be available for special occasions. Deliveries will be made on Tuesday and Friday each week.

There’s also a plan to add on some gluten-free options to Signature Baking Co.’s menu, as well as gift baskets that can be sent to brighten up a friend or family member’s day. And first-time subscribers will get their first week free with a one-month subscription. Head to signaturebaking.com to order online.