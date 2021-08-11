The full-service Yates Desygn proves simple sophistication can have plenty of personality.

The full-service Yates Desygn proves simple sophistication can have plenty of personality.

AF Home Interiors hand-crafts their stunning case goods, tables, and upholstery with the help of select local vendors.

The seasoned interior designer and Dallas native Mary Beth Wagner has a knack for breathing fresh, colorful life into traditional spaces.

Interior designer and James Showroom founder Meredith Ellis began her impressive career working with New York’s legendary Bunny Williams.

Feminine and sophisticated, The Collective’s vignette is an apt reflection of the sunny brand.

One of our favorite shopping experiences in the city is officially back. Thrift Studio, the annual fundraiser from Dallas-based non-profit Dwell With Dignity, taps top interior designers, local artists, and high-end brands to create a series of striking vignettes where everything is for sale (at phenomenally low prices). The annual pop-up shop offers some of the most feel-good shopping you can do in Dallas — all proceeds go toward DwD’s mission to create soothing, inspiring spaces for those struggling with poverty, plus, you can refresh your own home without breaking the bank.

To help you prepare before the annual event, which opens to the public in the Design District on August 27 (a ticket-required preview party will be held on Thursday, August 26), we’re offering a glimpse into each designer vignette. Take a tour of the stylish spaces and draw up your home décor shopping game plan accordingly.

The interior designer and founder of JAMES Showroom (which has locations in Austin, Dallas, and Houston) began her impressive career working with New York’s legendary Bunny Williams.

The sunny shop in Lakewood is one of the best boutiques to shop for one-of-a-kind pieces in Dallas. Feminine and sophisticated, The Collective’s vignette is an apt reflection of the brand.

The seasoned interior designer and Dallas native has a knack for breathing fresh, colorful life into traditional spaces.

The sister-owned Dallas design group adds personality to every remodel, including their refresh of the Delta Gamma sorority house at SMU.

From transitional to traditional, the Texas-based designer adds her classic, charming touch.

The Design District-based custom furniture store hand-crafts their stunning case goods, tables, and upholstery with the help of select local vendors.

The full-service design firm beautifully blends glamour and warmth.

The full-service design firm proves simple sophistication can have plenty of personality.

Thrift Studio 2021 will be open from August 27 to September 25 (Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm) at 175 Oak Lawn Avenue.