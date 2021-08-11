Tori Rubinson Interiors-1-Full
From transitional to traditional, Texas-based Tori Rubinson Interiors always adds a classic, charming touch.

From transitional to traditional, Texas-based Tori Rubinson Interiors always adds a classic, charming touch.

The sister-owned Kara Legako Design adds personality to every remodel.

The sister-owned Kara Legako Design adds personality to every remodel.

Feminine and sophisticated, The Collective’s vignette is an apt reflection of the sunny brand.

Feminine and sophisticated, The Collective’s vignette is an apt reflection of the sunny brand.

Interior designer and James Showroom founder Meredith Ellis began her impressive career working with New York’s legendary Bunny Williams.

Interior designer and James Showroom founder Meredith Ellis began her impressive career working with New York’s legendary Bunny Williams.

The seasoned interior designer and Dallas native Mary Beth Wagner has a knack for breathing fresh, colorful life into traditional spaces.

The seasoned interior designer and Dallas native Mary Beth Wagner has a knack for breathing fresh, colorful life into traditional spaces.

Chase Dowell's namesake design firm beautifully blends glamour and warmth.

Chase Dowell's namesake design firm beautifully blends glamour and warmth.

AF Home Interiors hand-crafts their stunning case goods, tables, and upholstery with the help of select local vendors.

AF Home Interiors hand-crafts their stunning case goods, tables, and upholstery with the help of select local vendors.

The full-service Yates Desygn proves simple sophistication can have plenty of personality.

The full-service Yates Desygn proves simple sophistication can have plenty of personality.

Home + Design / Home Stores

Inside Dwell With Dignity’s Thrift Studio 2021 — Glimpse the Striking Designer Vignettes

Feast Your Eyes Then Make a Shopping Game Plan

BY // 08.11.21
One of our favorite shopping experiences in the city is officially back. Thrift Studio, the annual fundraiser from Dallas-based non-profit Dwell With Dignity, taps top interior designers, local artists, and high-end brands to create a series of striking vignettes where everything is for sale (at phenomenally low prices). The annual pop-up shop offers some of the most feel-good shopping you can do in Dallas — all proceeds go toward DwD’s mission to create soothing, inspiring spaces for those struggling with poverty, plus, you can refresh your own home without breaking the bank.

To help you prepare before the annual event, which opens to the public in the Design District on August 27 (a ticket-required preview party will be held on Thursday, August 26), we’re offering a glimpse into each designer vignette. Take a tour of the stylish spaces and draw up your home décor shopping game plan accordingly.

 

Meredith Ellis Design

The interior designer and founder of JAMES Showroom (which has locations in Austin, Dallas, and Houston) began her impressive career working with New York’s legendary Bunny Williams.

Meredith Ellis Design for Thrift Studio 2021

 

The Collective

The sunny shop in Lakewood is one of the best boutiques to shop for one-of-a-kind pieces in Dallas. Feminine and sophisticated, The Collective’s vignette is an apt reflection of the brand.

The Collective for Thrift Studio 2021

 

Mary Beth Wagner Interiors

The seasoned interior designer and Dallas native has a knack for breathing fresh, colorful life into traditional spaces.

Mary Beth Wagner Interiors for Thrift Studio 2021

 

Kara Legako Design

The sister-owned Dallas design group adds personality to every remodel, including their refresh of the Delta Gamma sorority house at SMU.

Kara Legako Design for Thrift Studio 2021

 

Tori Rubinson Interiors

From transitional to traditional, the Texas-based designer adds her classic, charming touch.

Tori Rubinson Interiors for Thrift Studio 2021

 

AF Home Interior

The Design District-based custom furniture store hand-crafts their stunning case goods, tables, and upholstery with the help of select local vendors.

AF Home Interiors for Thrift Studio 2021

 

Chase Dowell Interior Design

The full-service design firm beautifully blends glamour and warmth.

Chase Dowell Interior Design

 

Yates Desygn

The full-service design firm proves simple sophistication can have plenty of personality.

Yates Desygn

 

Thrift Studio 2021 will be open from August 27 to September 25 (Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm) at 175 Oak Lawn Avenue.

