Hayslip Design's lovely ladies lounge for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

A masterful blend of masculine and feminine in Burkle Creative's office space. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

Lark Interiors' teenage dream. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

Peacock Alley's dreamy disco bedroom for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

Dwell with Dignity’s mission is to transform lives through design. (courtesy)

Dwell with Dignity's new permanent location for Thrift Studio

Home + Design / Home Stores

Thrift Studio, the Beloved Biannual Shopping Event, is About to Get Even Bigger in Dallas

With a Permanent Location, You Can Expect More Shopping and Events from Dwell With Dignity Throughout the Year

BY // 02.20.23
Hayslip Design's lovely ladies lounge for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
A masterful blend of masculine and feminine in Burkle Creative's office space. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
Lark Interiors' teenage dream. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
Peacock Alley's dreamy disco bedroom for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
Dwell with Dignity’s mission is to transform lives through design. (courtesy)
Dwell with Dignity's new permanent location for Thrift Studio
Hayslip Design's lovely ladies lounge for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

A masterful blend of masculine and feminine in Burkle Creative's office space. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

Lark Interiors' teenage dream. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

Peacock Alley's dreamy disco bedroom for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

Dwell with Dignity’s mission is to transform lives through design. (courtesy)

There’s only one negative about Thrift Studio, the home décor shopping fundraiser for Dallas nonprofit Dwell with Dignity — it comes and goes too quickly. The biannual event, which launched in 2011, taps top local designers, artists, and high-end brands to create an immersive world of striking vignettes where everything is for sale (at phenomenally low prices). But with this February’s announcement that Dwell with Dignity has found a permanent home in the Dallas Design District, we should be getting additional opportunities to thrift — and much more.

Located at 1833 E. Levee Street (near the Dallas Contemporary), the 7,000-square-foot space will serve as the permanent home for the biannual event and allow for small Thrift Studio pop-ups to take place throughout the year. Per a release, Dwell with Dignity also plans to host more events and programs throughout the year, many of which will be in partnership with local artists, brands, and designers.

Dwell with Dignity’s new permanent location for Thrift Studio at 1833 E. Levee Street in the Dallas Design District. (courtesy)

Beyond offering deep discounts from Horchow and Scout Design Studio, Dwell with Dignity’s mission is to transform lives through design. Working in partnership with local social service agencies, DwD founder Lisa Robinson and her team offer families working to become self-sufficient complete home interior installations, which include furniture, art, linens, kitchen supplies, and much more.

“I have seen what a difference it makes in the lives of the families who benefit from living in a lovely environment,” shared Jan Showers, who has participated in Thrift Studio and served on the Dwell with Dignity board for five years. “I still consider it to be the best way I am able to contribute.”

Dwell with Dignity’s services were expanded in 2019 to include transformations for local nonprofits and community organizations. With the opening of a permanent location, the Dallas nonprofit will be able to broaden its services even more.

