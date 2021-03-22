Lounging With Vincent Van Duysen

Architect and designer Vincent Van Duysen is one of the hottest talents to emerge from Belgium in recent years, and his genius knows no borders. Admired for his rigorously minimalist style, Van Duysen has designed homes around the world, lighting for Flos, and furniture for a raft of prestigious companies including Molteni&C, for which he is creative director. The plush furnishings he created with fellow Belgian Axel Vervoordt for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s supremely spare, all white pad near Los Angeles forever cemented his place in the annals of popular design culture. Van Duysen’s latest collaboration is much closer to home — and every bit as sleek and spare.

Otti, his modular seating for Sutherland Furniture, was inspired by the white metal ornamental chairs found on elegant terraces, parks, and classic gardens from the French Riviera. The Spring 2021 collection features deep sectional sofas and chaises with slender aluminum powder-coat frames and components woven from Perennials rope. The new modular pieces join his debut 2019 Franck collection with Sutherland, which includes outdoor teak seating and teak tables with stone tops.

The Otti Square Coffee Table from the Otti collection by Vincent Van Duysen.

Otti by Vincent Van Duysen, to the trade at Sutherland: Dallas Design Center, 1025 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 340, and Decoration Center Houston, 5120 Woodway Dr., Suite 170.