Becks Prime Reopens Its Original River Oaks Flagship, Unveiling a New Look and an Even Better Patio

Interior details of the completed Becks Prime restaurant renovation include red and blue striped wallpaper hung with memorabilia from first days Beck's was established. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Photography)

Becks Prime's California burger with Swiss cheese, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato is one of the beloved Houston chain's offerings. (Photo by Becca Wright Photography).

The original Becks Prime at 2902 Kirby Drive has reopened after its first restaurant renovation since 1985. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz Photography)

Home of arguably the best chocolate malt in Houston (not to mention a pretty tasty burger), Becks Prime on Kirby Drive has reopened its doors after undergoing a complete facelift inside and out. An institution in the Bayou City, this is Beck’s original location, the one that started it all.

This Becks Prime has been closed since early July 2022 as the burgers powers-that-be refreshed every corner of the space. Step inside and you’ll find a traditional decor replete with wooden tables pulled up to leather banquettes offset with red and blue striped wallpaper hung with memorabilia from the days this Texas chain first started.

For those who like to dine out-of-doors, the good news is the patio deck, which seats 48, has been totally rebuilt. If you want to pick up your order and dash and dine elsewhere, there is even an convenient new digital drive-thru.

Founded in 1985 by Win Campbell, Mike Knapp and John Storms, Becks Prime continues its family legacy today with Molly Voorhees, Win Campbell’s daughter, as president and Julie Knapp, Mike Knapp’s daughter, as vice president of human resources.

Molly Voorhees is also the owner of Winfield’s Chocolate Bar and co-owner of Agnes Cafe & Provisions.

“Our classically designed restaurant had remained frozen in time for 37 years since first opening on Kirby in 1985, so it was time for a refresh while still holding onto reminders of where we started,” Voorhees says in a statement. “We have missed our neighbors in River Oaks and cannot wait to welcome everyone back just in time for the New Year.”

Holiday Gifting Swipe

















Next

With a total of nine locations throughout the city (plus one in Dallas), you can expect this revitalized Kirby Drive Becks Prime to keep cooking up its famous burgers for the next 40 years. That’s the the length of its new lease. The tried and true Becks Prime menu and its hours of operation will remain the same.

The Kirby Becks Prime is open seven days a week from 11 am to 10 pm. For Christmas, Becks Prime will close at 4 pm on Saturday, December 24, and stay closed all day Sunday, December 25. The burger haven will close at 7 pm on Saturday, December 31, for New Year’s Eve and be open regular business hours on Sunday, January 1.