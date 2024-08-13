3211 Wintergreen Terrace
01
13

3211 Wintergreen Terrace is backed by a wooded greenbelt for secluded privacy perched atop a Grapevine.

02
13

The details unfold as soon as you enter 3211 Wintergreen Terrace, like the inlaid tile and white oak design under foot.

03
13

The focal wood wall and beams in the great room blend seamlessly with the kitchen.

04
13

Step inside the dual sided shower at 3211 Wintergreen Terrace.

05
13

The master bath has its own coffee and cocktail bar.

06
13

Custom woodwork and cabinetry with a deep soaking tub.

07
13

Sunset views from the upper terrace at 3211 Wintergreen Terrace.

08
13

The kitchen takes in the sunny covered patio and peeks into the catering kitchen beyond the range wall.

09
13

3211 Wintergreen Terrace has timeless appeal and modern details that are so on point today.

10
13

3211 Wintergreen Terrace sports a dramatic Mediterranean Revival façade.

11
13

3211 Wintergreen Terrace boasts a functional laundry with ample built-ins and a pet washing shower.

12
13

The upstairs landing fitted with modern lighting overhead.

13
13

Timeless white oak flooring blends with modern functionality at 3211 Wintergreen Terrace.

Real Estate / Houses

This $6.9 Million Mediterranean Revival Estate Is a Brand New Home With Historic Appeal in Grapevine

Get a Glimpse Inside 3211 Wintergreen Terrace

BY // 08.13.24
One new real estate listing in Grapevine is turning heads with its majestic Mediterranean Revival-style appeal. 3211 Wintergreen Terrace with six bedrooms, six full baths, and two half baths comes with a price tag of $6,900,000. It is perched atop one of the highest points in the North Texas suburb, unfolding spectacular views and panoramic sunsets.

Conveniently located between Timarron Country Club and Bear Creek Golf Club at DFW Airport, this newly constructed manse has the feel of a historic residence with instant patina — right in the middle of the ever-growing Grapevine. The Santa Barbara-inspired design comes complete with a red tile roof, a classic stepped façade, and a central bell tower feature above an arched portico leading to the front entrance.

The luxurious scale of the 8,496-square-foot, two-story home is impressive. Transitional details make the most of the space, with an entry of white oak and tile laid in a lattice pattern ― leading your eye to the great room, with its sweeping views and enticing patio beyond.

A Look Inside 3211 Wintergreen Terrace

Multiple living spaces flow seamlessly through gently arched doorways, from one room to the next, revealing soaring ceilings and wooden beams overhead. Natural light bathes every room, and custom woodwork elevates the modern design.

The office is a tranquil retreat with views of the natural landscaping outside its arched window. The formal dining is backed by a beautiful wine room and bar ― fitted with wine racks and three wine refrigerators.

Natural wood tones embrace you, from the focal wall in the great room to the open kitchen format with pops of wood on display in the custom cabinetry. While the minimal styling and black wrought iron window casings strike a thoroughly modern tone.

