DFW Airport Celebrates 50 Years — The Evolution of The Major Travel Hub and Additional Luxuries To Come

An aerial view of International Parkway running through the middle of one of the busiest airports on the planet. (Courtesy DFW Airport)

Dedication ceremonies for the new airport included the first landing of the supersonic Concorde airplane in America. (Courtesy DFW Airport)

Transportation has always been the catalyst for growth. That’s why there’s one thing you won’t find in any ghost town ― train tracks. Cities located near a rail line prospered while those without it withered. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (or DFW Airport) has accomplished the same thing for the entire region. So, the foresight and unprecedented cooperation of city leaders and planners from both Dallas and Fort Worth ― who joined forces to create what is now the second busiest airport in the world ― cannot be understated.

It’s impossible to imagine where these two cities would be today, if not for the arrival of DFW Airport ― adding jet fuel to our economy, welcoming visitors from all over the globe, and enticing new residents and large companies to the region thanks to this major transportation hub. Simply put: DFW Airport made Dallas and Fort Worth what they have become.

When the airport opened half a century ago the population of Dallas was just under 850,000 ― today it is nearing 1.3 million. During that same period, Fort Worth’s population has grown from under 400,000 to nearly one million. While the North Texas Commission (NTC) is credited with coining the term “metroplex” back in 1972 ― people all over the world simply refer to the vast region (which encompasses 11 Texas counties) by its now famous airport code ― DFW.

Luxury Travel On A Texas-Sized Scale

The construction of DFW Airport took five years at a cost of $700 million. One of the first visitors to, what was then the largest airport in the world, was the supersonic Concorde ― the ultimate jet-setting modern marvel that flew at twice the speed of sound, slashing travel times when jumping the pond.

It was the Concorde’s first landing in the United States, celebrating DFW’s formal dedication which took place two days later, on September 22, 1973, and putting DFW Airport on the world stage as a modern aviation hub. The first commercial flights took off four months later.

Other famous visitors have included the NASA space shuttle Atlantis which landed at DFW on May 16, 1989. Many locals spied the shuttle as it piggy-backed atop a 747. And, Air Force One landed on the historic tarmac this past March.

In 1974, DFW introduced its Disneyland-esque tram system called Airtrans ― connecting DFW’s multiple terminals. Its elevated tracks made for a seamless commute. The people mover system operated between 1974 and 2005 when today’s Skylink rail system was introduced ― smoothly traversing between terminals 24 hours a day.

As for amenities, the Hyatt Regency DFW Hotel added a new level of convenience to the grounds of the airport when it was built in 1980, making layovers and meetings easy. It was surpassed by the arrival of the Grand Hyatt DFW which coincided with the opening of Terminal D in 2005, and the newer Hyatt Place DFW Hotel was later added in 2016.

Elevating The Travel Experience

The Art Program

DFW Airport is often the first welcome to Texas for international travelers, and Terminal D was designed to leave a lasting impression. When it was unveiled, the airport’s commitment to its art program really took off.

Terminal D and the ever-growing art collection is a sight to behold ― featuring “multi-million dollar commissioned public art pieces and inspiring walking paths highlighting more than 30 wonderful works of local, national, and international artists, including sculpture, paintings, mosaics, and more.”

It includes Christopher Janney’s Circling (2006), with its interactive blue glass labyrinth, John Newman’s Torus Orbicularis, (1988) greeting the traffic outside at arrivals, and a commissioned piece by Fort Worth-based artist John Holt Smith’s Untitled (2005) with its brilliant bands of color also on display in Terminal D.

While many of these pieces can currently be enjoyed throughout International Terminal D and the airport’s Skylink stations, DFW Airport spokesperson, Cynthia Vega tells PaperCity, “More art is included in the expansion plans.”

Private Lounges

Frequent flyers are always on the lookout for a quiet retreat to charge up, wind down, and maintain some semblance of zen while still en route. DFW Airport has plenty of sanctuaries to do just that, like the Capital One Lounge which allows cardholders access to a private space with its own grab-and-go dining, a coffee bar, and a tended full bar.

The Club DFW adds comfort with its cocoon chairs ― enveloping those on the go in modern wingback privacy, while American Express hosts its members at the Centurion Lounge, which aims to elevate your travel experience. It provides a spa-like oasis amidst the hustle and bustle, overlooking Terminal D.

In Terminal E, visitors can relax inside the first-of-its-kind Plaza Premium Lounge, featuring local and international cuisine, and its signature Aerobar ― with a selection of locally crafted beers, cocktails, wine, and liquors, catering to both leisure and business travelers.

Of course, American Airlines Admiral’s Club has long been a coveted retreat hosted by DFW’s hometown airline. It adds travel perks for frequent flyers of the carrier ― there is one located in all four terminals for convenience. And, many of the other airlines that fly out of DFW also host their own private lounges from British Airways and Delta to Emirates, Korean Air, Lufthansa, and QANTAS.

Local Flavors

Dining options have also improved steadily over the past 50 years.

Simple, brown mug, coffee shops have been replaced by fresher and more local concepts ― representing a taste of what Dallas and Fort Worth are famous for. There is plenty of great local barbecue of course, from the likes of Fort Worth’s Cousin’s, Dallas’ Dickey’s, Sonny Bryan’s, The Salt Lick, and Hickory by Kent Rathbun, as well as local burger joints like Twisted Root and Love Shack by chef Tim Love.

Other local flavors are well represented by Brewed, Cantina Laredo, Eatzi’s, Flying Saucer Draught House, Cake Bar, and Kate Weiser Chocolates. And, Trinity Groves Kitchen & Bar features a variety of Dallas’s favorite incubator eateries like Beto & Son Mexican Cuisine, Holy Crust Pizza, and more.

Two of the newest additions include an airport location of Fort Worth’s Ampersand Coffee House, and local sports legends have even gotten into the game like Dallas Maverick’s Dirk Nowitzki who opened his namesake restaurant last year.

If travelers are only in DFW for a layover ― they won’t leave hungry.

What’s To Come

The next modern upgrades for one of the busiest airports in the world go way beyond mere maintenance. They include a completely reimagined Terminal C (long an American Airlines workhorse), as well as the addition of a brand new Terminal F.

“The goal is to transform Terminal C, which has stood in service at the airport since the early 70s, into a modern terminal with the latest technologies and infrastructure,” says DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue in a statement.

The reconstruction of Terminal C and the forthcoming new $3 Billion Terminal F will keep DFW Airport flying high for years to come ― keeping the modern traveler in mind and elevating every aspect of their travel experience.