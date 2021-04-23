This Brand New River Oaks Dream House Brings the Best of Houston’s Most Coveted Neighborhood Home

River Oaks real estate — and River Oaks living — have long been coveted for good reason. Houses in Houston’s best neighborhood rarely become available. Especially special houses. And houses with all the modern conveniences and perks of new construction.

Which makes 3637 Meadowlake Lane a property you need to know. Simply put, it has everything a discerning house hunter could want or desire.

Let’s begin with a few details, because attention to the detail is what makes a special home special. For starters, this is an Elron Construction project, and that guarantees bespoke touches and an elegant approach to the design of a home. The property has been impeccably staged with Gremillion & Co. Fine Art, which beautifully complements the home’s well thought out details and captures the essence of the magnificent Elron design.

Stately Old Texas Brick is the dominant exterior feature, as well as environmentally efficient windows and doors. The curb appeal is off the charts for this newly built dream home. It carries an asking price of $4,995,000 with Compass Realtor Mike Mahlstedt the listing agent.

A well-designed brick and stone walkway leads to the house, where double doors await to welcome you, your family and guests. Once inside, century-old oak floors are but one of the touches that produce serious wows, all of them captivating and harmonious.

The entryway of 3637 Meadow Lake Lake is expansive and inviting.

There is nothing basic about this home. It features four bedrooms, four full baths and one half bath, bringing nearly 7,000 square feet of indoor living space in all. The magnificent home sits on an expansive 11,460 square foot lot on a desirable block. This is a true retreat complete with a family room, formal dining room, a Segreto paneled library and wet bar.

One feature sure to please at 3637 Meadowlake Lane is the spacious and well-appointed kitchen. From top to bottom, nothing was overlooked in this cook’s enclave. From the marble countertops and island prep areas to the Thermador appliances and Kohler and Waterston Bridge faucets, you will create gourmet meals with ease. Imagine the memorable dinner parties that could be thrown here.

Your inner chef will delight in this marvelous kitchen.

Kitchen with views: Feast your senses on the way the spaces, while separate, allow freedom of movement and sight.

When you are ready to dine, a seat at the table in your formal dining room is waiting. It is large enough to hold several enclaves, and is perfect for both intimate family meals and more lavish affairs. Guests will enjoy views of the library and entryway, as well as the greenery outside and other interior spaces

Dinner is served: Meals in this room will be remembered.

This library is inviting, relaxing, and beautiful. Your book collection will love living here.

The large windows let in abundant natural light while the White Oak paneling by Segreto provides tranquility for truly relaxing moments. Additionally, hidden in the stunning library is a secret room where you can tuck away printers and work supplies. Who doesn’t love a hidden space?

A spacious family room boasts elegance and comfort with exquisite custom designs and an expansive wall of stacking doors which overlook the lanai with its summer kitchen and lush backyard. In the center of the family room, a fireplace with a 60-inch Isokern Magnum Firebox and gas logs anchors the room and creates a cozy atmosphere for you and your family.

The dreamy fireplace is just one of the elegant features of the family room.

All of the bedrooms are on the upper floor, and they are large and lovely. The primary bedroom is a spacious 19 feet by 17 feet, and includes a sitting area with beverage bar and spa-worthy bathing chambers.

To sleep and dream: The bedrooms in this home are meant for life.

The main bedroom features a sitting area and beverage center. Coffee, tea, or me?

Rooms such as this beckon as if in a dream.

There is even an elevator to all levels. Plus, a coveted Generac 32KW natural gas generator, central hide-a-hose vacuum system, a media room and a utility complete with a pet-washing station. Yes, no details are overlooked. That’s the mantra of this special build, a true rarity for River Oaks.

And do not overlook the third floor, where a sprawling game room — or, whatever else you want to do with the space — awaits.

3637 Meadow Lake Lane is a rare River Oaks find. A brand new home with the charm of a well established one. It’s the best of both worlds in Houston’s most coveted neighborhood. It possesses charm in reserve. This is the type of place where one can live, love, entertain, and make memories that will last forever.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Mike Mahlstedt at mikem@compass.com or (713) 435-9126.

Let’s bring the outdoors in, and the indoors out.

When you are here, you are home.