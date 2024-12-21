A Stunning Contemporary Fort Worth House Hits the Market for $16.9 Million — A ‘Hidden’ Wine Room, Hillside Views, and More

Watch the Texas sky come alive as the west-facing patios and pool bask in the warm glow of breathtaking sunsets. (Courtesy)

Patios, balconies, and wide-open spaces make this home perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the serenity of its natural surroundings. (Courtesy)

Perched over an acre of scenic Fort Worth hilltop, 3736 Aviemore Drive stands as a striking balance between contemporary design and a seamless connection to its natural surroundings. The structure itself exhibits bold geometric forms with a flat roofline and cantilevered elements that create visual interest and harmony. This modern design is softened by the organic integration of the home into its hilltop placement and natural landscaping.

Built by industry-leading general contractor Trenton Laird, this newly completed residence offers both privacy and convenience with its central location at River Hills, which is a breezy 10-minute drive from Texas Christian University and just minutes from The Shops at Clearfork. Spanning 7,998 square feet, the two-story home is currently the most expensive luxury home on the market for $16,995,000 in Fort Worth. A closer look reveals why.

At the heart of 3736 Aviemore Drive is a sleek and spacious kitchen outfitted with German Bulthaup cabinetry, Gaggenau appliances, and Miele refrigeration. Natural light washes through the living spaces and four en suite bedrooms. An indoor gym with a sauna that easily fits four is located on the first floor. In one of the two office spaces, there’s a surefire conversation starter: a bookshelf that opens to reveal a temperature-controlled 1,200-bottle wine room.

Luxury Living Indoors and Out

3736 Aviemore Drive is primed for entertaining with drop-down TVs in the living spaces, a media room, and a game room with a built-in bar that flows seamlessly into the outdoor areas. A heated infinity pool, hot tub, and firepit serve as the focal points of the expansive backyard. A winding stone pathway leads to a secluded fire pit nestled among the trees in a private woodland sanctuary. Multiple patios and an outdoor kitchen make hosting under the Texas sky effortless.

As the sun dips below the horizon, 3736 Aviemore Drive, with its patios and vanishing pool facing westward, becomes aglow. Every element of the home is built with energy conservation in mind. Advanced climate control, efficient water heating, and purified water systems ensure comfort, consistency, and sustainability throughout the property.

With a design reminiscent of the works of Richard Neutra, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, and other pioneering architects, this stunning addition to Aviemore Drive could inspire similarly bold and visionary creations throughout Edwards Ranch.

For an even closer look at 3736 Aviemore Drive, contact listing agent Breah Brown at breah.brown@elliman.com to book a tour or ask for more details.