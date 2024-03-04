Houston’s Highland Village Glass Treehouse Home — 4011 Essex Lane Takes Indoor-Outdoor Living to a New Level

4011 Essex Lane is a one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece that is sure not to last long on this season’s hot Spring market.

Gorgeous views of the property can be viewed from almost every room.

The inside of the home shines just as much as the outside.

The 6,250-square-foot home, situated on a 15,386-square-foot lot, offered for $4.95M is looking for its next owner.

Nestled on the only double lot in the coveted neighborhood of Highland Village, the contemporary, luxury estate of 4011 Essex Lane is no ordinary Houston home.

Nestled on the only double lot in Houston’s coveted Highland Village neighborhood, a contemporary, luxury estate beckons at 4011 Essex Lane. This 6,250-square-foot home, situated on a massive 15,386-square-foot lot, is hitting the market with $4.95 million asking price. It probably won’t be available for long. For this is no ordinary home, even by the highest of luxury standards.

Listed by Tiffany LaRose Kaileh with The LaRose Kaileh Group, this four bedroom, three and a half bathroom mid-century modern home is decorated with upscale finishes. It takes indoor-outdoor living to another level. The private oasis, designed by Dahlstrand Architecture, evokes a feeling of being in a glass treehouse.

You feel like you’re away from it all in your own oasis at 4011 Essex Lane, even though the Highland Village and River Oaks District shopping centers are both within easy walking distance.

Like in a true treehouse, the thoughtful design and details of this special home include multiple landscaped courtyards, designed and installed by Johnny Steele Design, incorporating a Japanese aesthetic. No matter where you are within the home, the beauty of the outdoors is brought within. Gorgeous views are available from almost every room, through stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors that open up in every room. That brings plentiful natural light and views of the beautiful mature bamboo and oak trees that surround the property.

Of course, 4011 Essex cannot let the outside totally steal the show. While there’s no denying its serious curb (and yard) appeal, the inside of the home shines just as much as the outside. The first floor features polished concrete floors throughout, adding a sleek modern feel, paired with 15-foot-high ceilings in the main living area and an elegant kitchen flush with Sub-Zero, Thermador, Viking and Miele appliances.

This true showcase kitchen opens up to the common areas, creating a welcoming, warm, yet contemporary, aesthetic. Additional first floor living spaces include a formal dining room, a media room and a fully-equipped walk-in bar. We’ll say cheers to that.

Moving to the primary suite, the oasis includes a sitting area, fireplace and elegant spa-like bathroom that overlooks the pool and opens up to a covered terrace. A beautiful, polished limestone-lined bathroom with a private vanity area, Dornbracht shower heads and oversized soaking tub complete this intimate luxurious escape. Another bedroom and full bathroom are also located on the first floor.

The second floor features beautiful, polished wood floors and includes a full library with a full bathroom. The second floor also brings a large exercise room pre-plumbed for a full bathroom. If desired, both rooms can easily be converted into third and fourth bedrooms. Each room on the second floor opens up to an expansive balcony with outdoor seating to enjoy the beauty and nature of the property.

Let’s talk about the amenities of this impressive Houston estate. This fully-equipped smart home includes a Savant Home Automation system, Lutron light and shade systems, and a high-end AV and security system with interior and exterior cameras surrounding the property. The elegant entrance showcases a gorgeous pool, a fire pit with seating and plenty of outdoor spaces for family and entertaining.

Location is everything when it comes to real estate. This private estate is located on a street with homes designed by other well-known Houston architects, including Rottet Studio, Carol Isaak Barden, Scott Strasser and Allen Bianchi. This neighborhood includes private constable security and has all those Highland Village and River Oaks District restaurants and stores nearby.

This timeless home is a one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece that is sure to draw plenty of interest.

For a closer look at 4011 Essex Lane, click through the photo gallery above this story. To get more information or to book a tour, contact agent Tiffany LaRose Kaileh at [email protected] or (281) 460-6081.