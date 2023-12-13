This Houston Townhome Is A Contemporary Oasis in Montrose — The Latest Luxury Listing From Nan and Company Properties

At the end of the day, unwind in one of 4419 Mandell’s tranquil bedrooms.

It’s no secret that Nan and Company Properties is one of the hottest real estate brokerages in the Houston metroplex. Given its envy-inducing listings and consistent pulse on the market, it should come as no surprise that its latest listing — 4419 Mandell Street — wows.

Inside 4419 Mandell

Offered for $875,000, this 3,191-square-foot townhome is just the right size with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Staged by Gabrielle and Eric Pryor of Moonpool Modern (Instagram: @moonpool.modern), a Houston-based power duo that sells unique vintage furniture to add a personal touch, 4419 Mandell is one-of-a-kind.

Amenities and soothing colors reign in this property. Storage abounds with massive closets, open-concept shelves, out-of-sight cabinets, a rooftop storage shed, and more. Blue, green, and gray hues dance throughout the home, creating a serene oasis in a concrete jungle. A highlight of the home is a reclaimed, hardwood spiral staircase.

With hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows, the family and dining rooms beckon late nights with friends and family. The kitchen is no exception to this home’s extraordinary nature. The large chef’s kitchen with maple wood kitchen cabinets is designed by fine custom cabinetry manufacturer Cuisines Laurier in Quebec. A new six-burner gas cooktop and whole-home speaker system make hosting a snap. And with two built-in safes, this home has all the bells and whistles.

At the end of the day, unwind in one of 4419 Mandell’s tranquil bedrooms. With pedestal sinks, antique mirrors, designer wallpaper, tile floors, recessed light, granite countertops, and even a Whirlpool tub, there’s no reason to leave this oasis.

Outside 4419 Mandell

4419 Mandell is an entertainer’s dream. The home features a gorgeous wraparound balcony and makes for the perfect spot to enjoy a glass of iced tea with a neighbor. Up a few levels, it boasts a rooftop terrace that not only is ideal for firework-watching but has a speaker system that will create an ambiance that rivals even the best rooftop restaurants.

Speaking of restaurants, you know what they say — location, location, location. 4419 Mandell Street couldn’t be a better address, located between Montrose and the Museum District. It’s in the heart of it all, and just an easy walk to The Menil Collection and Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Also nearby? The Houston Zoo, the Medical Center, and mouth-watering restaurants such as Toasted Coconut, Nonno’s, 93 Til, Candente, Pit Room, and more.

And, as just icing on the cake, the home is located in a friendly and helpful community within the Homeowners Association, the neighborhood brings a quaint, small-town vibe where neighbors know each other’s first names.

Park in your double attached garage and stay awhile — 4419 Mandell Street beckons for you to call it home.