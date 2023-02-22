Loop 9 BBQ
Loop 9 BBQ
Chama Gaucha
01
03

Loop 9 BBQ opens in Grand Prairie this March. (Photo by Nancy Farrar)

02
03

Loop 9 BBQ comes from Chili's founder Larry Lavine. (Photo by Nancy Farrar)

03
03

San Antonio-based Chama Gaucha opens in Grapevine this weekend. (Courtesy)

Loop 9 BBQ
Loop 9 BBQ
Chama Gaucha
Restaurants / Openings

The Statler Swaps Tex-Mex for Steak, Grapevine Gets a Brazilian Concept, and Barbecue Debuts in Grand Prairie

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dallas Dining Dish

BY // 02.22.23
Loop 9 BBQ opens in Grand Prairie this March. (Photo by Nancy Farrar)
Loop 9 BBQ comes from Chili's founder Larry Lavine. (Photo by Nancy Farrar)
San Antonio-based Chama Gaucha opens in Grapevine this weekend. (Courtesy)
1
3

Loop 9 BBQ opens in Grand Prairie this March. (Photo by Nancy Farrar)

2
3

Loop 9 BBQ comes from Chili's founder Larry Lavine. (Photo by Nancy Farrar)

3
3

San Antonio-based Chama Gaucha opens in Grapevine this weekend. (Courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 

Chama Gaucha
San Antonio-based Chama Gaucha opens in Grapevine this weekend. (Courtesy)

A San Antonio-based Brazilian steakhouse debuts in Grapevine this weekend.

Opening on Saturday, February 25, an upscale Brazilian steakhouse called Chama Gaucha will make its DFW debut in Grapevine. The concept originally opened in San Antonio in 2008 and has since expanded to Houston and Chicago. The spot offers 12 kinds of meat including Picancha, Cordeiro, and Porco. Similar to a Fogo de Chão, guests will receive red and green cards to flip over when they are ready (or want to stop) receiving food. There is also a salad bar, wine, and cocktails.

 

Statler – mid-century vibe with modern technology
The Statler retains its mid-century vibe with modern technology.

The Statler hotel replaces its Tex-Mex restaurant with a new steakhouse.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge is out and a new steakhouse called LVI (56 in Roman numerals) is in this May at The Statler hotel downtown. But don’t worry Primo’s fans, the location in Uptown is still open. The new restaurant is named after the year the hotel first opened its doors — 1956. Chef Leo Morales is leading the spot, which is a contemporary version of the classic steakhouse. There will be prime beef, bone-in Duroc pork chops, seafood, and salads on the menu.

 

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
Loop 9 BBQ
Loop 9 BBQ opens in Grand Prairie this March. (Photo by Nancy Farrar)

A new barbecue spot from the founder of Chili’s sets a March opening date.

Loop 9 BBQ will debut at Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral on March 6. From Chili’s founder Larry Lavine, the new spot will feature smoked brisket and sausages. You’ll also find scratch-made sides including Mexican corn, Borracha beans, fried okra, cornbread, and fries. It’ll also serve Lavine’s wife’s award-winning pies — there will be a separate pie shop for customers to order whole pies to go.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
Featured Events
Texas Capital Bank
Trust is a bank that knows what you need
today and way down the road.
LEARN MORE
Americas Most Trusted Companies 2022 - Newsweek

Featured Properties

Swipe
8917 Briar Forest Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

8917 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$547,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
8917 Briar Forest Drive
5008 Wedgewood Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5008 Wedgewood Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5008 Wedgewood Drive
18223 Sunset Elm Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

18223 Sunset Elm Drive
Cypress, TX

$579,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
18223 Sunset Elm Drive
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Greenway Plaza | Co-Agent: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Wendy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Wendy Bernstein (713) 927-7743 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
10815 Elmdale Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

10815 Elmdale Drive
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
10815 Elmdale Drive
3307 Timbergrove Oaks Street
Timbergrove/Lazybrook
FOR SALE

3307 Timbergrove Oaks Street
Houston, TX

$430,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
3307 Timbergrove Oaks Street
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Atascocita South
FOR SALE

12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Humble, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
5727 Jason Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5727 Jason Street
Houston, TX

$458,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
5727 Jason Street
2407 Lazy Spring Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

2407 Lazy Spring Drive
Houston, TX

$270,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2407 Lazy Spring Drive
14515 Misty Meadow Lane
Memorial
FOR SALE

14515 Misty Meadow Lane
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
14515 Misty Meadow Lane
5502 Community Drive
West University/Southside Area
FOR SALE

5502 Community Drive
West University Place, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
5502 Community Drive
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
1433 Paige Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1433 Paige Street
Houston, TX

$342,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1433 Paige Street
615 Pink Azalea Trail
Memorial
FOR SALE

615 Pink Azalea Trail
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
615 Pink Azalea Trail
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X