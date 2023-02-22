The Statler Swaps Tex-Mex for Steak, Grapevine Gets a Brazilian Concept, and Barbecue Debuts in Grand Prairie

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

A San Antonio-based Brazilian steakhouse debuts in Grapevine this weekend.

Opening on Saturday, February 25, an upscale Brazilian steakhouse called Chama Gaucha will make its DFW debut in Grapevine. The concept originally opened in San Antonio in 2008 and has since expanded to Houston and Chicago. The spot offers 12 kinds of meat including Picancha, Cordeiro, and Porco. Similar to a Fogo de Chão, guests will receive red and green cards to flip over when they are ready (or want to stop) receiving food. There is also a salad bar, wine, and cocktails.

The Statler hotel replaces its Tex-Mex restaurant with a new steakhouse.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge is out and a new steakhouse called LVI (56 in Roman numerals) is in this May at The Statler hotel downtown. But don’t worry Primo’s fans, the location in Uptown is still open. The new restaurant is named after the year the hotel first opened its doors — 1956. Chef Leo Morales is leading the spot, which is a contemporary version of the classic steakhouse. There will be prime beef, bone-in Duroc pork chops, seafood, and salads on the menu.

A new barbecue spot from the founder of Chili’s sets a March opening date.

Loop 9 BBQ will debut at Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral on March 6. From Chili’s founder Larry Lavine, the new spot will feature smoked brisket and sausages. You’ll also find scratch-made sides including Mexican corn, Borracha beans, fried okra, cornbread, and fries. It’ll also serve Lavine’s wife’s award-winning pies — there will be a separate pie shop for customers to order whole pies to go.