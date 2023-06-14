This Grand Conroe Home Enchants With Lush Tree-Top Views and Modern Luxury Just Outside of The Woodlands

Recenter and relax, while walking along the property’s well-maintained paths, where’s there’s plenty of room for a pool.

Tucked away in a forest befitting a fairy tale, sits a modern-day castle surrounded by 100-year-old Oak trees, a magnificent Magnolia tree, and a variety of other greenery yielding peaches, passionfruit, and pomegranates. This sweet spot in Conroe certainly lives up to its address name at 7421 Enchanted Stream Drive, with elevated views across its 1.3 acres of natural landscape with low maintenance. It’s a stunning escape just minutes from I-45, The Woodlands Town Center, and a direct drive to downtown Houston. But with the countless amenities spread throughout the 5,000-square-foot home, it’s understandable why you’d never want to leave.

The Somerlyn Group founder Somer Padilla with Compass was immediately enchanted by the property and its luxurious charm, bringing her keenly trained professional photographer’s eye to home. Padilla and her team of seven agents are the #1 team at Compass in The Woodlands Office from January to June 2023 with more than 100 years of combined experience serving the Houston area and its suburbs. Padilla and her team all knew this home built on the grounds of an old nursery, was something special.

There’s nothing cookie-cutter about the custom property, crafted by renowned builder Tom Tynan in 2006. The home has only had two owners, and the current homeowners completed a renovation and update in 2020, modernizing the home without sacrificing its Aspen-like look and feel.

Pass through the gates to Enchanted Stream Drive and sweeping views of the elegant one-story home, meticulous landscaping, and lush views await.

The home features five bedrooms, three full and two half baths, plus 340 square feet of flex space with another half bath, making it an ideal home for families, or a second home for those living in The Woodlands or downtown Houston.

The grand double front doors open to reveal a sight line straight to the back of the home, where an abundance of trees and an expansive patio with multiple seating areas awaits.

Neutral hues and open spaces are ideal for entertaining. The dining room can accommodate multiple tables for large groups and the butler’s pantry offers easy access to the kitchen.

The kitchen is often the heart of the home, and 7421 Enchanted Stream Drive is no different, complete with two breakfast bar spaces covered in Taj Mahal Quartzite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, a gas cooktop, and double ovens, German Smear brick, pot filler, custom hood vent, and an abundance of storage.

All the living spaces promise an escape, but the owner’s suite is the ultimate retreat, blending the best of nature with every modern luxury one could want in the bedroom and bathroom. Light and bright, spacious and refined, the updates to the ensuite bathroom are reminiscent of a trip to the spa — every day of the week. The private patio just off the owner’s suite allows you to enjoy the best of Mother Nature just outside the door.

The great outdoors is equally as stunning as the home’s interior. The wide variety of trees offers an incredible bounty of olives, figs, and blackberries, while the tree-line views are a calming power from every spot on the patios. Recenter and relax, while walking along the property’s well-maintained paths, where there’s plenty of room for a pool.

Living happily ever after has never been so easy.

For more information about 7421 Enchanted Stream Drive, priced at $1,350,000, contact Somer Padilla at [email protected].